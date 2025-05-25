X Outage Today: Users Unable to Login, App Crashes in India and Beyond

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) suffered a major global outage on Saturday, leaving thousands of users—including many in India—unable to log in or load new posts.

According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users worldwide reported issues with the platform. In India, a significant number of users experienced problems accessing the X app, login page, and even the web interface.

What Users Reported

41% of users couldn’t log in

of users couldn’t Another 41% faced problems with the X mobile app

faced problems with the 18% reported issues accessing the website

This marks the second major outage in 24 hours, causing frustration among users and raising concerns about the platform’s technical stability.

Also Read: Hyderabad Boosts Fire Safety Measures After Deadly Gulzar House Blaze

X Engineering Responds

The official X Engineering team acknowledged the problem, citing a data center outage as the cause.

“X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data centre outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue,” the team posted.

Recurring Outage Issues for X

This isn’t the first time X has gone down. In March 2025, the platform was reportedly hit by a massive cyberattack, which Musk claimed was orchestrated by a large, coordinated group or a nation-state.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” Musk said in a previous statement. “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X,” he added, alleging attempts to silence the platform.

Background: X and Elon Musk

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, rebranding it as X. Under his leadership, the platform has undergone significant changes, including policy overhauls, subscription models, and a broader push into becoming an “everything app.”

Despite these changes, technical issues and cyber threats have posed growing challenges for the platform.