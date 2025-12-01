Hyderabad Metro Rail Inducts 20 Transgender Security Personnel to Strengthen Women’s Safety
Hyderabad Metro Rail inducts 20 transgender security personnel to boost women’s safety and promote inclusivity. Newly trained staff deployed across stations and trains as part of Telangana’s social empowerment initiative.
In a historic move toward building an inclusive and socially responsible public transport system, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has officially inducted 20 transgender personnel into its frontline security team. The deployment began on Monday (Dec 1) after completion of formal training and induction.
The initiative comes as the Metro witnesses nearly 5 lakh daily passengers, with women accounting for 30% of total ridership, prompting additional safety measures across its network of 57 stations and three corridors.
New Transgender Personnel Begin Duty After Specialized Training
Metro officials confirmed that the newly deployed staff underwent structured security training, focusing on passenger assistance, safety protocols, and station support systems. Their induction marks a milestone in the city’s commitment to dignity, equality and opportunities for marginalized communities, in alignment with the Telangana Government’s inclusivity mandate.
Key Responsibilities Assigned to Transgender Security Team
The newly inducted staff will contribute to multiple security operations, including:
- Ensuring safety in general areas and ladies-only coaches
- Assisting commuters with guidance and station navigation
- Monitoring baggage scanners and security machines
- Enhancing safety at street level, concourse and platform zones
- Supporting day-to-day station-level safety operations
Metro Officials Highlight a Major Step Toward Inclusive Public Transport
Hyderabad Metro Rail stated that the addition of transgender security personnel reflects its vision of creating a safe, inclusive and empowering public transport ecosystem. Officials noted that the step not only strengthens women’s safety but also boosts commuter confidence and enhances the quality of frontline services.
The Metro management emphasized that such initiatives help build a socially responsible transport network that values representation, equal opportunity and dignity for all communities.