South Zone Police Seize 80 Vehicles During Late-Night Surprise Check

In a major late-night operation, South Zone police conducted a surprise vehicle-checking drive across four key locations, deploying as many as 110 police personnel. The operation lasted several hours and resulted in strict enforcement action against violators.

Improper Number Plates, Modified Silencers Lead to Vehicle Seizures

During the checking drive, police seized 80 vehicles for various violations, including:

Improper or tampered number plates

Modified or illegal silencers

Lack of valid documents

Officials said these violations are commonly linked to offenders attempting to avoid identification while committing crimes during the night.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Bust Ganja Racket Operating from Fatima Nagar

Rowdy Sheeters Using Tampered Plates to Commit Crimes

Police officers revealed that several rowdy sheeters, snatchers and property offenders have been using vehicles with altered or fake number plates to move around undetected at night. Such vehicles are often involved in:

Chain snatching

Robberies

Assaults

Property-related crimes

The surprise checks were aimed at targeting these elements and preventing night-time criminal activity.

Police to Continue Surprise Checks Across South Zone

Authorities confirmed that similar operations will be conducted regularly to ensure public safety. The South Zone police emphasised that maintaining proper registration plates and avoiding illegal vehicle modifications is mandatory for all motorists.

Citizens have been advised to: