Hyderabad Police Bust Ganja Racket Operating from Fatima Nagar

City police on Tuesday uncovered a small but active ganja distribution network operating from Fatima Nagar, leading to the seizure of narcotics and the detention of a key accused involved in selling cannabis on a commission basis.

Officials stated that around 11:00 a.m., they received pinpoint information about an individual engaged in procuring and distributing ganja within the locality.

Accused Used to Get Ganja From Jahangir and Sell on Commission

According to police, the accused regularly procured ganja from a supplier identified as Jahangir. In return for selling the drug, he would earn a commission between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000, depending on the quantity sold.

Also Read: Shocking Condition at Niloufer Children’s Hospital, Cockroaches Found in RICU, Parents Panic

Investigators revealed:

The accused received free ganja for personal consumption

He earned commission per sale

Online money transfers were routed to a woman named Mubeena Begum

The network operated quietly within Fatima Nagar

Police said the accused admitted that he didn’t maintain details of the consumers except for two names — Arbaz, listed as a regular buyer, and Jahangir, the primary supplier.

Ganja Seized From the Spot, Case Booked

During the operation, police seized ganja at the scene of crime (SOC). Officers have initiated further legal action, including tracing financial transactions linked to the peddling network and identifying other potential consumers and suppliers.

Authorities added that more individuals may come under investigation as the probe expands into digital payments, supply routes and local distribution networks.