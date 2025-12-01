Shocking Condition at Niloufer Children’s Hospital, Cockroaches Found in RICU, Parents Panic

Niloufer Children’s Hospital, known as the lifeline for thousands of children, is once again in the spotlight after parents reported cockroaches crawling inside the RICU, the ward where critically ill babies fight for their lives. Families said that instead of focusing on recovery, they are now living in fear of infections caused by shocking hygiene conditions inside one of the most sensitive units of the hospital.

Parents Claim Cockroaches Seen Near Children’s Food and Even Near Ears

Families gathered outside the RICU expressed deep concern, stating that cockroaches are frequently spotted:

Near infants’ food

On hospital beds

Inside corners of the RICU walls

Close to babies’ ears and faces

Parents said that in a ward where critical babies depend on life-saving support, such negligence can lead to dangerous infections, injuries and even life-threatening complications.

Repeated Complaints But No Action, Say Attendants

According to attendants, they repeatedly informed the RMO and hospital superintendent, but no effective action has been taken so far. Many parents fear that authorities are waiting for a serious tragedy before taking hygiene problems seriously.

Several families questioned:

“If something happens to our child because of these cockroaches, who will take responsibility?”

The lack of response from the staff has increased frustration, especially among those who have spent days and nights inside the hospital corridors, watching their children struggle for survival.

RICU Is a Critical Unit, Yet Basic Hygiene Missing

The RICU (Respiratory Intensive Care Unit) is meant for newborns and infants suffering from:

Severe respiratory infections

Lung-related complications

Life-threatening conditions requiring continuous monitoring

Such units require sterile surroundings, high hygiene standards and strict pest control, yet parents claim the situation inside Niloufer’s RICU is the opposite of what a critical care ward should look like.

Public Demand for Immediate Action

Citizens and patient families urge authorities to take immediate steps, including:

Deep sanitization of the entire RICU

Strict pest-control measures

Accountability of hospital management

Continuous monitoring of hygiene standards

Regular inspections to prevent recurrence

Parents insist that safety inside a children’s hospital should be the highest priority, and such negligence cannot be ignored.

Conclusion: Niloufer Hospital Must Address RICU Hygiene Crisis Immediately

The disturbing condition inside the Niloufer Children’s Hospital RICU, where cockroaches have been seen near critically ill babies, demands urgent intervention. As parents continue to fear for their children’s safety, it is essential for authorities to take strong and immediate action to restore hygiene and protect the lives entrusted to the hospital.