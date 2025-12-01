Hyderabad Shivers as Cold Wave Persists, Here’s Telangana’s Full Weather Schedule for the Week

The latest IMD Hyderabad Weather Bulletin reports that Telangana will see light to moderate rainfall over the next 48 hours, even as Adilabad recorded a bone-chilling 9.2°C. This dramatic mix of winter chill in the north and incoming showers across central and southern Telangana has drawn statewide attention.

Adilabad Records Telangana’s Lowest Temperature at 9.2°C

Adilabad experienced a severe cold wave with temperatures dropping to 9.2°C between Sunday night and Monday morning. This marks the lowest temperature recorded in the state this season. Other northern districts also witnessed single-digit temperatures, continuing what has been one of the coldest Novembers in recent years.

Hyderabad Weather: Cloudy Skies, Mild Chill and Drizzle Chances

Hyderabad recorded a temperature of around 26°C at noon with cloudy skies and moderate winds. Humidity stood near 51%, indicating a mild chill in the air. Light rain or drizzle is likely in parts of the city, especially in the mornings and late evenings when mist and haze develop.

Next 48 Hours: Rain Alerts Across Telangana

The IMD Hyderabad Weather Bulletin has issued the following alerts for December 1 and 2.

Day 1 (December 1)

Yellow Alert issued for heavy rain at isolated places.

Affected districts include Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda.

Day 2 (December 2)

No specific weather warning but several regions may see light to moderate showers or thunderstorms.

Hyderabad is likely to remain mostly cloudy with occasional drizzle. Temperatures may hover around 29°C during the day and drop to 15°C at night.

Extended Outlook for December 3 to 7

The IMD Hyderabad Weather Bulletin suggests that Telangana will enter a dry spell from December 3. Days will gradually warm up while early mornings may remain cool. IMD also indicates the possibility of another strong cold wave around December 31, especially in Adilabad and nearby northern districts where temperatures may again fall below 10°C.

Hyderabad Temperature Trend for the Coming Days

Date High/Low (°C) Expected Conditions Dec 1 29 / 18 Cloudy morning Dec 2 30 / 17 Cloudy morning Dec 3 30 / 17 Sunny Dec 4–5 29 / 21 Passing showers Dec 6+ 29 / 19 Mix of sun and clouds

Cyclone Systems Influencing Telangana Weather

Weather experts point to two cyclonic systems, one near the Malacca Strait and another near Sri Lanka, as the main reason behind the moisture movement toward Telangana. These systems may cause light drizzle in Hyderabad’s outskirts and heavier rain along the Andhra Pradesh border districts.

What People Are Saying: Cold Wave Trends and Local Concerns

Residents across Adilabad, Khammam and other districts shared early morning fog visuals online as the tag #TelanganaColdWave gained traction. Farmers have expressed concern about unexpected rain interrupting rabi crop preparations. Urban residents, meanwhile, are already preparing for the predicted New Year cold wave.

Conclusion: IMD Hyderabad Weather Bulletin Warns of Rains as Adilabad Freezes at 9.2°C

The IMD Hyderabad Weather Bulletin highlights an unusual weather pattern, with light rains expected in Telangana even as Adilabad battles intense winter chill. With cloudy skies, drizzle alerts and a severe cold wave predicted later this month, residents are advised to stay updated and take necessary precautions.