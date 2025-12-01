Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic, Three Roads in Hyderabad Traffic Jam Cause Daily Delays

The Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic situation has become a serious concern, with three key roads in Hyderabad experiencing continuous traffic jams throughout the week. From Monday to Friday, IT employees spend long hours stuck in slow-moving vehicles, leading to major time loss and daily frustration. The number of vehicles entering the IT corridor continues to grow, but road expansion and alternative routes have not kept pace.

The Three Main Roads Worst Affected in Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic

Commuters report that the three principal routes linking the IT corridor face severe congestion every day, especially during office hours.

1. Gachibowli ORR Junction → Kothaguda → Kondapur → Hafeezpet

This route sees heavy traffic because thousands of employees use it to reach Kondapur and nearby localities.

2. Rayadurgam Biodiversity → Mindspace Junction → Cyber Towers → Hi-Tech City → Shilparamam → KPHB–JNTU

One of the busiest stretches, where traffic often comes to a complete halt during peak hours.

3. Kothaguda–Kondapur Junction → Hitex → Cyber Towers → Madhapur–Jubilee Hills

Another crucial corridor where slow-moving traffic and long queues are a daily sight.

Employees travelling through these stretches say the Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic has turned into a daily struggle, with no improvement in sight.

Also Read: Children Hold Rally Praising HYDRAA for Saving Two Parks in Bachupally

Flyovers Failing to Ease Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic

Flyovers built to ease the pressure are failing to provide relief. At Gachibowli junction, vehicles coming down from the ORR–Kondapur flyover enter directly into congested lanes, creating immediate bottlenecks. The Kondapur–Hafeezpet flyover is facing the same issue, with queues forming right at the landing point. Even with new diversions and barricades, the traffic volume is too high for police to manage smoothly.

Illegal Parking Adding to Traffic Pressure

The IT corridor is filled with commercial buildings, shopping outlets, cafés, clinics and high-rise residential towers. Most of them lack proper parking facilities, forcing visitors to park on the roads. Illegal roadside parking narrows the carriageway, creates blockages and increases the time required to clear junctions. The rise in skyscrapers, some as tall as 30 to 60 floors, has added more vehicles without corresponding infrastructure development.

Public Transport Shortage Making Everyone Use Private Vehicles

More than a million employees work in the Hyderabad IT corridor, but public transport is still inadequate. RTC buses are limited, and although the Metro Rail network exists, it covers only up to Hi-Tech City and Mindspace. Employees working in Rayadurgam, Kondapur, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kokapet and Puppalguda depend heavily on private vehicles, directly worsening the Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic situation.

Experts Recommend Work-from-Home as a Practical Relief Measure

Traffic analysts suggest that reintroducing work-from-home could significantly ease Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic. During the pandemic, when nearly 90% of employees worked from home, the corridor saw no major jams. Employees now request the government and IT firms to consider hybrid work, flexible timings and long-term infrastructure planning to reduce pressure on the three main roads.

Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic on Three Roads Requires Urgent Action

The Hyderabad IT Corridor Traffic problem on the three major roads has become a daily burden for lakhs of commuters. Without immediate steps from authorities, IT companies and civic bodies, experts warn that the situation may worsen further.