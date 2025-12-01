Children Hold Rally Praising HYDRAA for Saving Two Parks in Bachupally

Hyderabad: A heartwarming scene unfolded in Bachupally on Saturday as dozens of children took to the streets to express their gratitude toward HYDRAA for safeguarding two public parks in their locality.

The rally was organised by residents of Kakatiya Colony in the Medchal–Malkajgiri district, after HYDRAA successfully protected two parks measuring 600 square yards and 1500 square yards from encroachment.

Kids March with Placards, Chant Slogans in Support of HYDRAA

Carrying colorful placards and chanting “HYDRAA Zindabad”, children marched enthusiastically through the colony streets.

Their joy was evident as they celebrated the preservation of open spaces that provide fresh air and a safe area for play.

Residents said the parks were essential for the well-being of the growing number of children in the neighbourhood.

“We Finally Have a Place to Play,” Say Happy Children

The young participants expressed happiness that their play area had been saved.

Many of them said they were relieved that the open ground — a vital lung space for the colony — would now remain free from illegal constructions.

Children also pledged to plant more saplings inside the parks and protect them with care.

Residents Thank HYDRAA for Timely Intervention

Locals credited HYDRAA’s timely action for ensuring the two parks remained public spaces.

They appreciated the enforcement agency for preventing encroachment and preserving green areas that benefit future generations.

The rally highlighted how strongly the community values the presence of clean, open parks in urban neighbourhoods like Bachupally.