Hyderabad

Hyderabad Milad-Un-Nabi Prayer Row: Mufti Khalid & Sarfaraz Khan Seek Forgiveness from Muslim Ummah

A controversy erupted among the Muslim community after the congregational Thanksgiving Prayer was offered at Eidgah Bilali, Masab Tank, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 September 2025 - 21:55
Hyderabad Milad-Un-Nabi Prayer Row: Mufti Khalid & Sarfaraz Khan Seek Forgiveness from Muslim Ummah
Hyderabad Milad-Un-Nabi Prayer Row: Mufti Khalid & Sarfaraz Khan Seek Forgiveness from Muslim Ummah

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A controversy erupted among the Muslim community after the congregational Thanksgiving Prayer was offered at Eidgah Bilali, Masab Tank, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ. Leaders of the Ghulaman-e-Mustafa Committee admitted their mistake in front of the public and sought forgiveness from the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking to the media, Mufti Khalid said, “Indeed, I am a Mufti from Jamia Nizamia, but I am also a human being, and mistakes can happen from humans. The best human is the one who repents after a mistake and seeks forgiveness.” He further clarified that offering the Thanksgiving Prayer in congregation was not permissible according to Islamic law. However, he emphasized that the act was not intended to cause division or discord, but was taken purely out of love for the Prophet ﷺ.

On the same occasion, Muhammad Sarfaraz Khan, President of the Ghulaman-e-Mustafa Committee, also apologized to the Muslim community. He said, “This mistake happened unintentionally. After consulting with scholars, it became clear that the Thanksgiving Prayer may be performed individually, but not in congregation. If anyone’s feelings were hurt, we sincerely apologize from the depths of our hearts.”

He added that the Ghulaman-e-Mustafa Committee has been working for the unity of the Ummah for the past eighteen years and will continue to do so in the future. “This was our first and last mistake. Insha’Allah, such an error will never happen again.”

Mufti Khalid and Muhammad Sarfaraz Khan also thanked the scholars who guided them and appealed to the public to put an end to this matter and maintain unity within the Muslim community.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 September 2025 - 21:55
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button