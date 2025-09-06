Hyderabad Milad-Un-Nabi Prayer Row: Mufti Khalid & Sarfaraz Khan Seek Forgiveness from Muslim Ummah

Hyderabad: A controversy erupted among the Muslim community after the congregational Thanksgiving Prayer was offered at Eidgah Bilali, Masab Tank, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ. Leaders of the Ghulaman-e-Mustafa Committee admitted their mistake in front of the public and sought forgiveness from the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking to the media, Mufti Khalid said, “Indeed, I am a Mufti from Jamia Nizamia, but I am also a human being, and mistakes can happen from humans. The best human is the one who repents after a mistake and seeks forgiveness.” He further clarified that offering the Thanksgiving Prayer in congregation was not permissible according to Islamic law. However, he emphasized that the act was not intended to cause division or discord, but was taken purely out of love for the Prophet ﷺ.

On the same occasion, Muhammad Sarfaraz Khan, President of the Ghulaman-e-Mustafa Committee, also apologized to the Muslim community. He said, “This mistake happened unintentionally. After consulting with scholars, it became clear that the Thanksgiving Prayer may be performed individually, but not in congregation. If anyone’s feelings were hurt, we sincerely apologize from the depths of our hearts.”

He added that the Ghulaman-e-Mustafa Committee has been working for the unity of the Ummah for the past eighteen years and will continue to do so in the future. “This was our first and last mistake. Insha’Allah, such an error will never happen again.”

Mufti Khalid and Muhammad Sarfaraz Khan also thanked the scholars who guided them and appealed to the public to put an end to this matter and maintain unity within the Muslim community.