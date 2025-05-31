Hyderabad Minister Praised for Humanitarian Response During Medical Emergency on Panjagutta Flyover

Hyderabad: A moment of panic turned into an act of compassion on Panjagutta Flyover in Hyderabad when a man suffered an epileptic seizure while driving.

The situation quickly gained attention, not just for the medical emergency, but for the swift and humane response by Telangana Minister Seethakka.

Minister Halts Convoy to Assist Man Suffering Seizure

According to eyewitnesses, traffic came to a sudden halt as the driver lost control due to a sudden epileptic episode. Minister Seethakka, who happened to be passing by the area, immediately stopped her vehicle and rushed to offer assistance.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the minister followed a traditional practice — she placed her bangles in the man’s hands, a gesture believed by some to calm seizure patients. Whether symbolic or practical, her quick response visibly calmed the distressed individual.

Timely Medical Help Arranged by the Minister

As the man regained consciousness and began to stabilize, Minister Seethakka ensured that he was safely transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. She remained at the scene until proper medical help arrived, offering comfort and reassurance to the patient.

Social Media Applauds Minister’s Compassionate Act

The minister’s humanitarian gesture quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation. Citizens lauded her action as “a rare and inspiring example of true public service.” Hashtags like #MinisterSeethakka, #HyderabadHero, and #CompassionInAction began trending regionally.