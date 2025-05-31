Hyderabad’s Groundwater Crisis Deepens as Water Table Falls Drastically Across City

Hyderabad: Despite receiving above-normal rainfall this season, Hyderabad is witnessing a severe groundwater depletion crisis.

Latest data from the Hyderabad Ground Water Department (GWD) reveals a significant drop in groundwater levels across key localities of the city, highlighting the alarming consequences of unregulated extraction and overdependence on borewells.

Groundwater Levels Plunge Despite Rainfall

According to official data, areas such as Marredpally, Tirumalagiri, and Ameerpet recorded the most drastic groundwater declines. In Marredpally, the water table dropped by 2.65 meters in just one month, forcing residents to drill as deep as 21.59 meters below ground to find water.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

In Tirumalagiri and Ameerpet, the water table was recorded at 18.94 meters and 18.50 meters respectively, showing a monthly depletion of over a meter. This trend persists across the city despite cumulative rainfall between April 1 and April 26, 2025, measuring 1,099.6 mm, which is 33% above normal.

Key Areas Facing Groundwater Depletion

Area April (BGL in m) May (BGL in m) Depletion Marredpally 18.94 21.59 -2.65 m Tirumalagiri 17.58 18.94 -1.36 m Ameerpet 17.26 18.50 -1.24 m Khairatabad 7.70 8.80 -1.10 m Asifnagar 6.08 6.90 -0.82 m Bandlaguda 15.30 15.36 -0.06 m Charminar 8.92 9.34 -0.42 m Saidabad 10.46 10.80 -0.34 m Musheerabad 3.04 3.44 -0.40 m Shaikpet 2.27 2.99 -0.72 m

Excessive Borewell Drilling and Water Tanker Demand

City residents are reportedly drilling up to 2,000 to 3,000 meters deep in some areas, attempting to reach water. This is compounded by a surge in water tanker demand. According to HMWSSB, the city saw an average of 1.5 to 2 lakh water tanker trips per month this summer, starting from February 2025.

Also Read: Telangana gets a break from relentless rainfall

A senior official from the Ground Water Department confirmed:

“Though unseasonal rains occurred, there is no significant rise in groundwater. Reports from across the city show the groundwater level has dipped more than 50% this year.”

What Is a Piezometer and Why It Matters

To monitor groundwater conditions, the GWD has installed piezometers in sensitive areas such as schools, parks, and government buildings. These devices help track real-time groundwater depth and fluctuations, playing a crucial role in understanding aquifer stress and guiding water conservation policies.

Urgent Need for Groundwater Conservation in Hyderabad

The data paints a stark picture of over-extraction and urban exploitation of groundwater in Hyderabad. With monsoons on the horizon, experts urge immediate implementation of sustainable water usage policies, rainwater harvesting, and stricter controls on borewell drilling.