Hyderabad on Alert: Narsingi ORR Service Road Sealed as Moosi Floods

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in the upstream areas have led to massive inflows into the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, pushing them to full capacity. With the reservoirs brimming, officials have released large volumes of water into the Moosi River, triggering a surge in floodwaters.

According to Water Board officials, eight gates of Osman Sagar have been lifted, releasing 4,096 cusecs of water. The water level in the reservoir currently stands at 1789.45 feet, just below its full tank level of 1790 feet. Similarly, Himayat Sagar is witnessing an inflow of 800 cusecs, prompting authorities to open three gates and discharge 2,300 cusecs of water. The reservoir’s current level is 1762 feet against a full capacity of 1763.50 feet.

As a result of the heavy outflow, floodwaters are gushing over the Manchirevula bridge on the Moosi River, creating a dangerous situation. In precautionary measures, authorities have shut down the Narsingi ORR (Outer Ring Road) service road. Both entry and exit points to the stretch have been closed, bringing traffic between Manchirevula and Narsingi to a standstill.

Officials have urged citizens, particularly motorists, to avoid low-lying areas and make use of alternative routes until the situation stabilizes.