Traffic Diversions Announced on NH-44 After Road Collapse in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Heavy rains have caused severe disruption on National Highway 44 (Nagpur Highway) between Hyderabad and Adilabad, leading to a major traffic jam. Near Bhiknoor in Kamareddy district, a portion of the highway was washed away by floodwaters, leaving vehicles stranded for nearly 12 kilometers between Jangampally and Tekriyal.

Following the damage, authorities issued a traffic alert and announced diversions for both heavy and light vehicles traveling on the Hyderabad–Adilabad route.

Heavy Vehicles

Heavy vehicles moving from Hyderabad towards Adilabad are being diverted at the Medchal checkpoint. From there, traffic is being rerouted through Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Korutla, Metpalli, Armur, and onwards to Adilabad.

Other Vehicles

Light and medium vehicles are being diverted at Toopran. Motorists can take the Medchal–Toopran–Siddipet–Karimnagar–Jagtial–Korutla–Metpalli–Armur route to reach Adilabad.

Police have urged commuters to strictly follow the diversions and plan their journeys accordingly. They also advised long-distance travelers and heavy vehicle operators to be cautious and adhere to the rerouted paths to avoid further congestion.