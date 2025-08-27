Countdown Begins: HYDRAA Readies Demolition of Fatima Owaisi Campus on Lake Land

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s crackdown on illegal constructions and lake encroachments is intensifying. In a major announcement regarding the demolition of the Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus at Sulkam Cheruvu in Chandrayangutta, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath stated that the structure will be razed once the final notification and Full Tank Level (FTL) verification are completed.

Addressing a press conference, the Commissioner clarified that the delay in action was deliberate to avoid any future legal complications. He pointed out that while an initial notification for Sulkam Cheruvu was issued in December 2016, the final notification was never released — a situation that applies to nearly 80% of the city’s 900 lakes.

On the controversy surrounding Fatima Owaisi College, Ranganath stressed that HYDRAA follows a uniform policy in all cases, regardless of location — whether in the Old City or Medchal. “The law is equal for everyone, and the final action is always based on official notifications and boundary demarcations,” he asserted.

Highlighting HYDRAA’s long-term vision, Ranganath said: “HYDRAA is not for one or two years; our vision is for the next century.” He revealed that in its very first year, HYDRAA safeguarded over 500 acres of government land worth more than ₹30,000 crore, protected hundreds of parks, and restored layouts for the benefit of common citizens.

With urban flooding becoming a growing threat, the Commissioner said the restoration of lakes and stormwater drains is the agency’s top priority. He also warned that harmful chemicals have been found in Hyderabad’s food and drinking water, underscoring the urgent need to revive lakes to ensure clean water and a healthier environment.

Appealing for public support, Ranganath said HYDRAA’s mission is not just about land protection but about securing the future of generations to come. He noted that lakes such as Batkamma Kunta (Amberpet) and Nala Kunta (Kukatpally) have already been opened for the public, attracting large crowds. Soon, Uppal Nala Cheruvu, Bomm Rukn-ud-Dowla (Old City), Sunnam Cheruvu (Madhapur), and Thammidi Kunta will also be made accessible. A second phase covering 13 more lakes is in the pipeline.

Ranganath concluded firmly that HYDRAA’s operations are carried out in the public interest, free from caste, religion, or political influence. He cited the removal of encroachments on Gandipet lake despite political pressure, while boundary demarcation of Himayat Sagar is still pending.