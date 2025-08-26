Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for the installation of the famous Khairatabad Bada Ganesh idol, which is expected to draw massive crowds of devotees in the coming days. In anticipation of heavy footfall and traffic congestion, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions that will remain in effect from August 27 to September 6.

According to officials, areas including Khairatabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound, and Necklace Rotary are likely to witness heavy traffic jams. To ease the flow, several diversions have been planned.

Traffic from PV Statue towards Mint Compound will be diverted at Rajiv Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction.

will be diverted at Rajiv Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction. Vehicles from Old PS Saifabad via Rajdoot Lane will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar. Commuters from Iqbal Minar to Mint Compound will be directed towards IMAX Theatre.

will be directed towards IMAX Theatre. Vehicles approaching from Mint Compound will be diverted towards Telugu Talli Junction via Secretariat Cross Temple.

will be diverted towards Telugu Talli Junction via Secretariat Cross Temple. Traffic from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will be diverted towards Telugu Talli Junction or Khairatabad Flyover.

will be diverted towards Telugu Talli Junction or Khairatabad Flyover. Vehicles from Nirankari via Post Office to Railway Gate will be diverted towards Old PS Saifabad.

Parking Arrangements:

To facilitate devotees, parking has been arranged at Race Course Road, NTR Ghat, HMDA Parking near IMAX Theatre, the open ground opposite IMAX, and Saraswati Vidya Mandir High School. Devotees arriving from Khairatabad Junction are advised to park their vehicles at Visvesvaraya Bhavan.

The police have further appealed to devotees to make maximum use of Metro Rail, MMTS, and RTC buses to reduce traffic congestion during the festive days.

Recommendation: Use this article with relevant images of Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, traffic maps, and parking details to make it more engaging for readers.

Next step: I can prepare a short FAQ-style info box for your website highlighting diversions, parking, and dates in a reader-friendly format. Would you like me to draft that?