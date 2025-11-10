Hyderabad on High Alert After Deadly Blast in Delhi; CP Sajjanar Appeals for Public Vigilance

The national capital was on high alert Monday evening after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station left eight people dead and at least 24 others injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting security agencies to step up vigilance in major cities.

The Union Home Ministry immediately issued a nationwide alert, instructing all states to strengthen security and conduct preventive checks to avoid any further untoward incidents. Heightened security measures have been implemented in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and other major urban centers following the blast.

Nationwide Security Tightened

In the aftermath of the explosion, Delhi Police and other law enforcement agencies launched extensive searches across the capital. The area around Red Fort and Old Delhi has been cordoned off as investigation teams continue to probe the cause of the blast.

In Hyderabad, City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar ordered vehicle inspections, increased patrolling, and nakabandis in densely populated zones. Police have also been deployed at railway stations, marketplaces, and other sensitive spots.

Commissioner Sajjanar instructed all police stations in the city and across Telangana to remain on high alert and to monitor public gatherings closely. “We have intensified checks at key junctions and crowded areas. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects or individuals by calling Dial 100,” he said.

Special teams have been deployed in Hyderabad’s Old City, where officers are carrying out random inspections as a precautionary measure.

Mumbai on High Alert

Following the explosion in Delhi, Mumbai Police have also ramped up security. All police stations in the city were alerted, and officers have been directed to maintain a strong presence in railway stations, markets, religious places, and tourist destinations.

Patrolling has been intensified and checkpoints have been established at key intersections to monitor vehicle movement. Senior police officials emphasized the importance of staying alert and using ground intelligence effectively to detect any potential threats.

Authorities in several other states have echoed similar measures, reinforcing surveillance and ensuring rapid response teams are on standby.

As investigations continue into the Red Fort metro blast, security agencies remain focused on maintaining law and order while preventing any further incidents across the country.