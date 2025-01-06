Hyderabad

Hyderabad: PM Modi Inaugurates Charlapalli Railway Terminal to Boost Regional Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad on Monday, emphasizing its importance in accelerating regional development in Telangana.

Fouzia Farhana6 January 2025 - 18:44
This new terminal, located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the eastern side of Hyderabad, is designed to enhance transportation infrastructure and ease congestion in the city’s existing terminals.

Fourth Terminal in Telangana to Boost Regional Connectivity

The Charlapalli terminal is the fourth major railway station in Telangana, joining the ranks of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda. Developed with an investment of around Rs 413 crore, it is equipped with modern amenities to improve the travel experience for passengers. The terminal is also strategically connected to the Outer Ring Road, a key factor in its potential to drive regional development.

PM Modi Highlights Modern Infrastructure and Sustainability

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the modern amenities of the Charlapalli Railway Terminal, including solar-powered operations, lifts, and escalators. He stated, “This is a step forward in creating sustainable infrastructure.” The station’s eco-friendly design and advanced features will ease the burden on existing stations like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda, offering a much-needed upgrade to the city’s railway infrastructure.

Key Features of the Charlapalli Railway Terminal

The new terminal is designed to handle additional train traffic and provide excellent passenger facilities. Here are some key features:

  • Expanded Capacity: The terminal has four extra high-level platforms, expanding the capacity to accommodate 15 pairs of trains. The existing platforms have been extended to handle full-length trains.
  • Passenger Amenities: The terminal is equipped with spacious concourses, lifts, escalators, and two foot-over-bridges. One of the foot-over-bridges connects all platforms directly from the concourse, while the other allows easy inter-platform movement.
  • Facilities for Comfort: The station includes six booking counters, separate waiting areas for men and women, an upper-class waiting area, and an executive lounge. The first floor features a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities.
  • Connectivity and Efficiency: The terminal features seven lifts and six escalators, ensuring smooth movement of passengers across platforms. It also provides coach maintenance facilities to facilitate originating and terminating trains at the station.
Inauguration Ceremony and Regional Development Requests

The inauguration event saw participation from several prominent leaders, including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made a virtual appearance, urging the Prime Minister to sanction the Regional Ring Rail project for Hyderabad to further enhance the city’s connectivity.

