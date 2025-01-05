PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Hyderabad’s New Charlapalli Railway Terminal

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad on Monday.

The event will take place at the Charlapalli Railway Station and will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, among others.

Key Features of the Charlapalli Railway Terminal

Located on the eastern side of Hyderabad, the Charlapalli terminal is the fourth passenger terminal in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin cities region. This new terminal is expected to ease congestion at the other major rail terminals in the city, including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda. To further meet the growing transportation needs, Lingampalli, situated on the western part of the twin cities, was also developed as another key terminal.

The Charlapalli terminal, constructed at a cost of Rs. 413 crores, has a capacity to handle an additional 15 pairs of trains with four new high-level platforms. In addition, the five existing platforms have been extended to accommodate full-length trains. A total of 19 lines, including 10 new ones, have been added to increase the station’s operational capacity.

Passenger Amenities and Infrastructure

The new terminal boasts several state-of-the-art features designed for passenger comfort and convenience. These include:

Spacious concourse areas

An illuminated station facade

Two large foot-overbridges

Lifts and escalators for easy movement

A 12-meter-wide footover-bridge connects all the platforms directly to the concourse, while a second, 6-meter-wide footover-bridge facilitates inter-platform movement. The station building also offers:

Six booking counters

Separate waiting halls for men and women

An upper-class waiting area

An executive lounge on the ground floor

A cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities on the first floor

Additionally, all nine platforms are equipped with escalators and lifts, totaling seven lifts and six escalators to ensure smooth passenger movement. The station will also include coach maintenance facilities to support the originating and terminating of trains.

Changes in Train Services and Additional Stoppages

To accommodate the increased passenger traffic and ease congestion at the Secunderabad and Hyderabad railway stations, the South-Central Railway has implemented several changes:

From January 7 , the terminal of Train No. 12603/12604 (Chennai Central-Hyderabad-Chennai Central) will be shifted from Hyderabad to Charlapalli.

, the terminal of will be shifted from Hyderabad to Charlapalli. Similarly, the terminal of Train No. 12589/12590 (Gorakhpur-Secunderabad-Gorakhpur) will be changed from Secunderabad to Charlapalli.

In addition to these changes, three express trains will have additional stoppages at the Charlapalli railway station:

12757/12758 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad

17201/17202 Guntur-Secunderabad-Guntur

17233/17234 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad

These changes are expected to provide greater convenience to passengers and alleviate overcrowding at other major railway stations in the city.