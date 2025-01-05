Police Notice to Allu Arjun Regarding Hospital Visit After Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Hyderabad: The Ramgopalpet Police Station in Hyderabad has issued a formal notice to popular actor Allu Arjun, advising against his planned visit to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

The actor intended to visit the hospital to meet the young boy, Sri Tej, who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

Police Advise Actor to Reconsider Public Visit to KIMS Hospital

The police notice, issued by the Station House Officer of Ramgopalpet Police Station, expressed concerns over the heightened public interest surrounding the incident and the potential disruption to hospital operations. “In view of the heightened public interest in this matter, and to ensure minimal disruption to the hospital’s operations and other patients, we recommend you to reconsider this public visit,” the notice stated.

Following the notice, Allu Arjun decided to cancel his visit, which was originally planned for Sunday morning after his appearance at the Chikkadpally Police Station as part of the bail conditions set by the court.

Cooperation Required for Safe Hospital Visit

The notice further mentioned that if Allu Arjun still intends to visit the hospital, his management should work closely with both the hospital authorities and the police. The coordination would aim to ensure his visit causes minimal inconvenience to other patients and the general public. The police also advised the actor to maintain confidentiality about the visit to avoid any public or media gatherings at the hospital.

Allu Arjun was warned that if there was any lack of cooperation from his side, he would be held solely responsible for any negative consequences resulting from his visit to the hospital.

Background of the Sandhya Theatre Stampede Incident

The stampede occurred during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, leading to the injury of 8-year-old Sri Tej and the tragic death of his mother, Revathi. The incident caused a major uproar, and the police filed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Allu Arjun, his team, and the theatre management.

The police claimed that Allu Arjun visited the theatre without permission, conducted a ‘roadshow’, and triggered the stampede. The actor faced criticism for not visiting the hospital to console the injured boy or the family of the deceased.

Allu Arjun’s Support for Victim’s Family

Despite the criticism, Allu Arjun and his team have provided significant financial assistance to the victim’s family. Allu Arjun donated Rs 1 crore, and Mythri Movies, the producers of Pushpa 2, contributed Rs 50 lakh. The film’s director, Sukumar, also extended Rs 50 lakh. Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Arvind, visited the hospital twice, with the most recent visit on December 25, where he presented a cheque for Rs 2 crore to the family.

Legal Proceedings and Bail Conditions

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and remanded to judicial custody. He was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on the same day, allowing him to be released the next day. On January 3, Nampally Court granted regular bail to the actor. One of the bail conditions stipulates that Allu Arjun must report to the Chikkadpally Police Station every Sunday.