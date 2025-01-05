Ram Charan Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Pawan Kalyan for His Support

Mumbai: Actor Ram Charan recently took to social media to express his deep gratitude towards his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, for being a constant source of support and guidance throughout his life.

A Heartfelt Note on Instagram

The actor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Kalyan for his unwavering presence and encouragement, which have greatly impacted Charan’s personal and professional journey. Charan posted a picture of himself with Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by a touching caption:

Also Read: Kiara Advani Not Hospitalised, Advised to Rest Due to Exertion

“Dear Deputy, Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu, as your nephew, as an actor, and as a proud Indian, I immensely respect you. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me.”

In the picture, Kalyan is seen affectionately posing with his arms around Ram Charan.

Ram Charan Gears Up for “Game Changer” Release

Ram Charan is currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmugam. The pre-release event of the film was held in Rajahmundry, where Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, was the chief guest.

The event was filled with energy, with Ram Charan’s grand entry drawing loud applause and chants from the excited crowd. Pawan Kalyan also delivered a motivational speech, praising Charan’s versatility and commitment to his craft.

Ram Charan Thanks His Fans

During the event, Ram Charan expressed his gratitude to his fans, saying, “The love and energy you all bring is what motivates me to give my best. Game Changer is not just a film—it’s a powerful story that resonates deeply, and I can’t wait for you all to witness it.”

About “Game Changer”

Game Changer is an intense political drama that explores themes of power, leadership, and transformation. The film features a star-studded cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmanandam, and Rajeev Kanakala. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie is scheduled for release on January 10.

The film’s trailer was unveiled on January 2 at a pre-release event in Hyderabad, which was attended by RRR director SS Rajamouli.