Kiara Advani Not Hospitalised, Advised to Rest Due to Exertion

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has clarified that she has not been hospitalized. Contrary to earlier reports, her spokesperson issued a statement revealing that Kiara had to skip the “Game Changer” press meet due to being advised to rest from exertion after working non-stop.

The actress’s spokesperson stated: “Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized. She has been advised to rest due to exertion as she has been working non-stop.”

Earlier on Saturday, media outlets had reported that Kiara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. However, her spokesperson cleared the confusion, putting to rest any concerns regarding her health.

Kiara Advani in “Game Changer”

Kiara Advani is currently working on her upcoming project, Game Changer, where she will share the screen with superstar Ram Charan. The film, directed by Shankar, is set to be released on January 10, 2025. It is a political drama, with Ram Charan playing a double role. The film follows an IAS officer with anger issues, who battles corrupt politicians, including CM Bobbili Mopidevi, who destroys his father’s dream of a corruption-free country.

Kiara’s Dedication to Work

In December, Kiara Advani shared insights into her rigorous work schedule for the film, revealing that she filmed a song sequence over an extensive 13-day schedule. Posting a video of her rehearsing for the song Dhop from Game Changer, she mentioned it was her first time shooting a movie song for such an extended period. She described the experience as feeling like being in Disneyland, with the shoot featuring impressive choreography by Jani and music by Thaman.

Kiara expressed her excitement about working with Ram Charan, calling him one of the best dancers she has worked with, and praised the team behind the song for their hard work and creativity.

She also promised her fans more behind-the-scenes footage from the film soon.