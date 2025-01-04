Ayushmann Khurrana to Start Second Schedule of ‘Thama’ Next Week

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is diving into 2025, leaving behind the holiday mood as he gears up for the second schedule of his upcoming film ‘Thama’.

Shooting in Delhi for Exciting Sequences

After a short schedule in Mumbai late last year, the team is all set to begin shooting exciting new sequences in the national capital early next week. The filming will continue until the first half of January.

A ‘Bloody Love Story’ in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

‘Thama’ is being billed as a “bloody love story” and is set within the Maddock Films’ blockbuster horror comedy universe. The film promises to be a gripping love story with a bloody backdrop, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, alongside Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for his work in ‘Munjya’, and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Ayushmann’s Packed Year Ahead

2025 is shaping up to be a jam-packed year for Ayushmann. In addition to ‘Thama’, which is scheduled for release on Diwali, the actor also has an untitled action thriller in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Productions. Furthermore, Ayushmann is set to begin filming two other projects: a heartfelt family drama with Sooraj Barjatya and a genre-bending theatrical with Sameer Saxena, produced under the joint venture of Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures.

Recognition at the Unforgettable Gala

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana was honored with the ‘Future Leader for One ASIA’ award at the 22nd Unforgettable Gala. The actor expressed his pride in the growing influence of Indian cinema, which is cutting across demographics, cultures, and languages. He was celebrated at the Gala along with Chinese-American actress Joan Chen and globally renowned actor Hiroyuki Sanada, known for his roles in Shogun and the John Wick franchise.