Beware of Fake Trading Apps: Hyderabad Police Alert Citizens About Sophisticated Online Frauds

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Cyber Crime Wing has issued an urgent public advisory warning citizens against the growing menace of online trading and investment scams. Officials said that cyber fraudsters are increasingly targeting individuals through social media platforms, Telegram channels, and WhatsApp groups, luring them with promises of “guaranteed profits” and “high returns in a short time.”

According to the Cyber Crime police, these scamsters create fake trading dashboards, mobile applications, and websites that mimic legitimate investment platforms. Victims are initially shown false profits to build trust and are later persuaded to invest larger sums — only to realize too late that they’ve fallen into a sophisticated cyber trap.

How the Scam Works

The police detailed the common pattern of such fraudulent operations:

Initial Contact via Social Media: Victims are approached on platforms like Facebook, Telegram, or WhatsApp by individuals posing as financial advisors or trading experts. Small Investment to Build Trust: The fraudsters first ask for a small investment, guiding the victim step-by-step as if real trading were taking place. Fake Profits Displayed: The victim’s account on a fake platform shows fabricated profits, convincing them that their investment is growing. Repeated Demands for Extra Payments: When victims try to withdraw their money, they are asked to pay “taxes,” “conversion charges,” or “withdrawal fees.” After every payment, new excuses are made to demand more. Threats and Intimidation: If victims hesitate, scammers use pressure tactics — threatening legal action or freezing accounts — to extract more money. Long-Term Deception: The cycle continues until the victim realizes the fraud. In most cases, withdrawals never happen.

Police advised victims or potential victims to immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or file a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in if they suspect any fraudulent activity.

Precautionary Guidelines for Citizens

The Cyber Crime Unit has also issued several safety recommendations for the public:

Verify Before Investing: Check whether the platform or advisor is registered with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) . Avoid trusting links or offers received through social media.

Check whether the platform or advisor is registered with . Avoid trusting links or offers received through social media. Be Skeptical of “Guaranteed Returns”: No legitimate investment offers risk-free or instant profits.

No legitimate investment offers risk-free or instant profits. Never Share Personal or Banking Information: Do not disclose account numbers, OTPs, UPI PINs, or passwords to anyone online.

Do not disclose account numbers, OTPs, UPI PINs, or passwords to anyone online. Avoid Paying “Processing Fees”: Genuine platforms never demand advance charges for withdrawals or taxes.

Genuine platforms never demand advance charges for withdrawals or taxes. Identify Red Flags: Beware of apps or websites that promise unrealistic returns or delay withdrawals.

Beware of apps or websites that promise unrealistic returns or delay withdrawals. Do Not Succumb to Threats: Fraudsters may intimidate victims with fake legal notices — ignore and report them immediately.

Fraudsters may intimidate victims with fake legal notices — ignore and report them immediately. Report Suspicious Activity Promptly: Call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in to file a complaint.

Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and follow updates on cyber safety through the official social media handles of the Hyderabad City Police Cyber Crime Unit:

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes), Hyderabad City, reiterated that online fraudsters are becoming more deceptive by the day. “If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Citizens should verify before investing and never trust unsolicited online messages promising easy profits,” he cautioned.