Hyderabad Shocker: Rowdy-Sheeter Attacks Youth in Broad Daylight Over Financial Dispute, Victim Critical

Kukatpally: A shocking incident occurred on Wednesday evening within the limits of the Jagadgirigutta Police Station, where a youth was brutally attacked with a knife near the Jagadgirigutta bus stand. The victim, identified as Roshan, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

According to preliminary reports, the attack was allegedly carried out by Balu Reddy, a known rowdy-sheeter, along with another unidentified accomplice. Police suspect that the incident stemmed from a dispute over financial transactions between the two parties.

Eyewitnesses said that the assailants confronted Roshan near the bus stand and, after a brief argument, attacked him with a knife before fleeing the scene. Locals immediately alerted the police and helped shift the injured man to the hospital for emergency treatment.

A police team from Jagadgirigutta Station reached the spot shortly after the incident and collected clues from the crime scene. Officials said that efforts are underway to track down the suspects, who are currently on the run.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and initiated a detailed investigation. Authorities are also verifying CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and confirm the motive behind the assault.