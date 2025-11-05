Hyderabad

Hyderabad Shocker: Rowdy-Sheeter Attacks Youth in Broad Daylight Over Financial Dispute, Victim Critical

A shocking incident occurred on Wednesday evening within the limits of the Jagadgirigutta Police Station, where a youth was brutally attacked with a knife near the Jagadgirigutta bus stand.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 November 2025 - 19:07
Kukatpally: A shocking incident occurred on Wednesday evening within the limits of the Jagadgirigutta Police Station, where a youth was brutally attacked with a knife near the Jagadgirigutta bus stand. The victim, identified as Roshan, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

According to preliminary reports, the attack was allegedly carried out by Balu Reddy, a known rowdy-sheeter, along with another unidentified accomplice. Police suspect that the incident stemmed from a dispute over financial transactions between the two parties.

Eyewitnesses said that the assailants confronted Roshan near the bus stand and, after a brief argument, attacked him with a knife before fleeing the scene. Locals immediately alerted the police and helped shift the injured man to the hospital for emergency treatment.

A police team from Jagadgirigutta Station reached the spot shortly after the incident and collected clues from the crime scene. Officials said that efforts are underway to track down the suspects, who are currently on the run.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and initiated a detailed investigation. Authorities are also verifying CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and confirm the motive behind the assault.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
