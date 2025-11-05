Residents Rally in Support of HYDRAA, Reject False Propaganda, Hail its Role in Safeguarding Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Citizens across the city are rallying behind HYDRAA, expressing strong support for the civic initiative that has been instrumental in protecting parks, lakes, and open spaces from encroachment. Amid growing misinformation on social media, residents from multiple neighborhoods are publicly countering false claims, praising HYDRAA’s efforts to preserve Hyderabad’s environment and ensure urban safety.

Over the past few days, several colonies and residential associations have organized rallies, marches, and awareness drives, displaying placards that read “HYDRAA Zindabad” and “HYDRAA Saves Hyderabad.” Locals hailed HYDRAA as the voice of the poor, middle-class, and ordinary citizens — a movement dedicated to securing public land and keeping the city’s natural spaces intact.

On Tuesday, residents gathered near Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet to commend HYDRAA’s work. The following day, nearly 15 colonies in Manikonda held a massive rally near the Marri Tree Junction, where participants displayed placards thanking HYDRAA for saving public parks worth over ₹1,000 crore under Manikonda Municipality. Locals said HYDRAA’s interventions helped preserve green zones, calling them “the lungs of the city.” People from Neknampur Village and Tirumala Hills also joined the rally in solidarity.

Similarly, in Khajaguda’s Prashanthi Hills, citizens planted saplings in parks restored by HYDRAA. In Kondapur’s Raghavendra Colony and Osmania University Professors’ Colony, residents organized a felicitation meeting, praising HYDRAA for protecting over 4,300 square yards of community land and preventing encroachment of another 2,000-square-yard park.

Citizens Defend HYDRAA Against Misinformation

Local residents have strongly condemned the deliberate misinformation being spread by vested interests. “Why should hundreds suffer because of the greed of a few?” one citizen asked, adding that HYDRAA had ensured justice for lakhs of ordinary people. Many credited HYDRAA for exposing land grabbers who had been profiting from illegal occupations worth crores.

Citizens also highlighted HYDRAA’s crucial role in preventing floods. They noted that the team cleared decades-old silt and debris from city drains and nalas, ensuring smooth water flow during heavy rainfall. “Because of HYDRAA, this monsoon passed without major flooding,” one resident said.

The initiative has also been praised for protecting parks that act as oxygen hubs and maintaining the city’s green cover. Placards carried by participants read, “HYDRAA Saved Our Parks, Saved Our Health.” Others proclaimed, “A Flood-Free Hyderabad Is Possible Only with HYDRAA.”

HYDRAA’s Work Stands Beyond Politics

Residents dismissed recent rumors that HYDRAA carried out demolitions in Hafeez Baba Nagar, Chandrayangutta, clarifying that those actions were part of GHMC’s road widening and drainage project, not HYDRAA’s operations. Officials had already provided compensation to affected property owners.

Citizens emphasized that HYDRAA functions independently of political influence, working purely in the public interest. “HYDRAA has proven that long-standing civic issues can be solved in days, not decades,” one community member said. “Hyderabad stands with HYDRAA — together, we are building a safer, cleaner, and flood-free city.”