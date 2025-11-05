Hyderabad–Vijayawada Route Set for Major Upgrade: Land Acquisition Begins for Six-Lane Highway

Hyderabad: In a major development for commuters and transporters, the Central Government has approved the widening of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway (NH-65) from four lanes to six lanes, marking a significant step toward improving road safety and easing traffic congestion on one of South India’s busiest routes.

A recent notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways confirmed that the 229-kilometre stretch of NH-65 will undergo expansion. The project aims to ensure smoother traffic flow, particularly between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, which experiences heavy vehicular movement throughout the year.

To facilitate the widening, the Centre has initiated land acquisition proceedings across several districts in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officers have been officially appointed to oversee the process.

In Telangana, the land acquisition will cover:

9 villages in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district,

in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, 5 villages each in Chityala and Narkatpally mandals of Nalgonda district,

each in Chityala and Narkatpally mandals of Nalgonda district, 4 villages in Kattangur mandal,

in Kattangur mandal, *2 in Nakrekal,

4 villages in Kethepalli,

in Kethepalli, *4 in Suryapet,

6 villages in Chivvenla,

in Chivvenla, 4 villages in Kodad mandal, and

in Kodad mandal, and 5 villages in Munagala mandal.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the Joint Collectors have been assigned to handle land acquisition in:

4 villages each in Nandigama and Kanchikacherla mandals,

each in Nandigama and Kanchikacherla mandals, 7 villages in Jaggayyapet,

in Jaggayyapet, *3 in Penuganchiprolu,

12 villages in Ibrahimpatnam,

in Ibrahimpatnam, 1 village in Vijayawada Rural,

in Vijayawada Rural, *2 in Vijayawada West, and

1 village in Vijayawada North.

Officials stated that once the land acquisition process is completed, the road-widening work will commence in phases. The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, improve connectivity for freight transport, and boost economic activity along the corridor.

The decision has been welcomed by frequent travelers and local business owners, who have long demanded expansion due to increasing traffic and frequent bottlenecks on the existing four-lane stretch.