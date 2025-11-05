Brazilian Model Listed as Haryana Voter Sparks Political Storm; Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP, EC of Election Rigging: Video

New Delhi: A political controversy has erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission (EC) of orchestrating a massive voter fraud in Haryana, describing it as “a daylight theft of democracy.”

In a public address, Gandhi alleged that the newly formed Haryana government came to power through “vote theft” and presented what he called “black-and-white proof” of manipulation in the electoral rolls. Among his most startling claims was the discovery of a Brazilian model, identified online as Matheus Ferrero, appearing on Haryana’s official voter list — not once, but 22 times, across 10 polling booths, each time under a different Indian name such as Seema, Sweety, or Rashmi.

“This isn’t a clerical mistake; it’s an organized operation,” Gandhi said, suggesting that the pattern mirrored similar large-scale manipulations allegedly seen in Aland and Mahadevapura. He further asserted that this case was only the tip of the iceberg — pointing to 25 lakh suspicious records across Haryana’s voter database.

According to Gandhi, the extent of irregularities defies coincidence. “One booth recorded 223 votes using the same photograph but with different names. Another address, which exists only on paper, listed 501 registered voters. Across the state, there are 1,24,177 entries with duplicate or morphed photos,” he claimed. Gandhi also said that several individuals were found registered in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including BJP leaders and party workers.

Taking a sharp dig at the ruling party, he remarked, “The system was indeed ‘tight’ — so tight that it appears the Election Commission and BJP worked hand-in-hand to steal the Haryana election.”

Calling upon India’s youth, Gandhi urged Gen Z and first-time voters to stand against electoral malpractice. “The biggest weapon to defend democracy is the vote itself,” he said. “Truth and non-violence must be our answer to lies and manipulation.”

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭?



❓ Who is this lady?

❓ How old is she?

❓ Where is she from?



She voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names: Seema,… pic.twitter.com/3VHdBDLc14 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 5, 2025

Gandhi’s remarks sparked widespread debate across political and media circles, with many questioning how a foreign national could end up on an Indian electoral roll — and not just once, but 22 times. “When a Brazilian woman appears as a voter in Haryana — under different names, on multiple booths, all voting for one party — the question isn’t who she is,” Gandhi said. “The real question is — who put her there?”

He concluded by saying, “This isn’t about a single fraud. It’s about the systematic hijacking of India’s democracy. If fake and foreign identities can cast votes, then where are the real voters of this country?”