Hyderabad-born Ghazala Hashmi Creates History as Virginia’s First Muslim, Indian American Lieutenant Governor

In a landmark moment for American politics and a proud occasion for Hyderabad, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi, born and raised in the historic city, has been elected as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, becoming the first Indian American and first Muslim to hold the position in the state’s history.

Hashmi, 61, who spent her early childhood in Malakpet, Hyderabad, before migrating to the United States, defeated Republican candidate John Reid in a closely watched race. Her victory marks a milestone for the South Asian and Muslim communities in the United States, symbolizing the growing diversity and inclusion in American public life.

From Hyderabad to Virginia

Born in 1964, Ghazala Hashmi lived her early years in Hyderabad before moving to the U.S. with her family at the age of four. Her father, late Zia Hashmi a scholar, had gone to Georgia for academic work, and her grandfather, Raja Mohiuddin, served in the Finance Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Hashmi earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Georgia Southern University and a Ph.D. in American Literature from Emory University. Her academic journey led her to a 25-year-long career in higher education, where she served as a professor and later as the Founding Director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College in Virginia.

A Trailblazer in American Politics

Hashmi entered politics in 2019 when she won a seat in the Virginia State Senate, becoming the first Muslim woman ever elected to that body. Known for her focus on education, healthcare, and equity, she quickly gained recognition for her progressive vision and compassionate leadership.

Her campaign for Lieutenant Governor emphasized reproductive rights, education reform, and immigrant inclusion—issues she believes are central to the state’s future. “Our communities thrive when we invest in people, not division,” she often said on the campaign trail.

A Moment of Pride for Hyderabad

Back in Hyderabad, where Hashmi’s extended family still lives, news of her victory was met with joy and pride. Neighbors from her old locality in Malakpet recalled her family as “simple, educated, and deeply values oriented.”

“This is a proud day for Hyderabad,” said her cousin. “She has shown that no matter where life takes you, the values and roots of Hyderabad travel with you.”

Ghazala Hashmi’s cousin Dr. Sameena Faheem Hashmi, Associate Professor and Head Department of English, Deccan College of Engineering and Technology, Hydrabad, said, she got inspired from Ghazala Hashmi’s academic achievements. Ghazala Hashmi was her mentor during her research work during her PhD, she added.

Local social media groups and Indian diaspora organizations in the U.S. also celebrated her achievement, describing her as a “symbol of global Hyderabadis making a mark worldwide.”

A New Chapter in Leadership

As Lieutenant Governor, Hashmi will preside over the Virginia Senate and play a crucial role in shaping legislation on education, healthcare, and environmental policy. Her victory also strengthens the Democratic Party’s growing diversity and inclusiveness.

Political analysts note that her success reflects broader demographic changes across the southern United States, where immigrant communities are increasingly influential in local and state politics.

Legacy and Inspiration

Ghazala Hashmi’s journey—from a young girl in Hyderabad to one of the highest offices in Virginia—captures the spirit of perseverance and purpose. For many young women, especially from South Asian and Muslim backgrounds, she stands as a symbol of hope and empowerment.

As she takes office, Hashmi says her goal is to ensure that “every child, no matter where they come from, has the same opportunity to learn, grow, and lead.”

