“Turn the Volume Up”: Zohran Mamdani’s Powerful Message to Trump After Historic Mayoral Win

In a historic political shift, Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the new Mayor of New York City, marking a monumental moment as he becomes the city’s first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office. Following his landslide victory, Mamdani delivered a stirring 30-minute address that combined gratitude, resolve, and sharp political critique — most notably aimed at former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Standing before an energetic crowd of supporters, Mamdani opened his victory speech by thanking the people who placed their faith in him. “Thank you to the new generation of New York,” he declared. “We’ll fight for you because we are you. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty.” The newly elected leader is set to be sworn in on January 1.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani wins New York City Mayoral election, defeats Trump’s favourite Andrew Cuomo

Turning his attention toward Donald Trump, Mamdani didn’t mince words. “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” he said to loud cheers. He went on to accuse Trump and others like him of exploiting the system for personal gain. “The Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will hold bad landlords accountable and end the culture of corruption that allows billionaires to dodge taxes and manipulate the system,” he added.

He further promised to strengthen labor rights and stand firmly with workers’ unions, saying, “When working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who try to exploit them become very small indeed.”

In a moment that connected his vision to global ideals, Mamdani invoked the words of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, drawing from Nehru’s legendary “Tryst with Destiny” speech. “A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance,” Mamdani quoted. He described his victory as one of those rare historical turning points — the dawn of a new era for New York.

Mamdani also extended a gesture of civility to his rival, Andrew Cuomo, wishing him well in private life. “Let tonight be the last time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and served only the few,” he remarked.

Political analysts have hailed Mamdani’s victory as a generational and cultural milestone. The Democratic leader’s win, achieved against the ruling Republican establishment, symbolizes not just political change but also a shift in New York’s social fabric — one defined by inclusivity, accountability, and a renewed sense of purpose.

VIDEO | Addressing his supporters after winning New York city mayoral elections, Indian-origin democratic socialist lawmaker, Zohran Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) says, "No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election."



(Source: AFP)



(Full… pic.twitter.com/TbOMYjrJK3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025