Hyderabad Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Transporter; MDMA Worth Rs 5.5 Lakh Seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW), in a joint operation with the Chaderghat Police, has arrested a local drug peddler and a transporter.

Police seized 50 grams of MDMA, Rs 830 in cash, and two mobile phones from the accused. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 5.5 lakh.

The arrests were made yesterday within the limits of the Chaderghat Police Station based on credible information.

Also Read: Hyderabad-Vijayawada: Dussehra Rush Chokes Highways: 50,000+ Vehicles Flood NH-65 and NH-163

The arrested individuals were identified as Mohd Osman alias Abbu (33), a resident of Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, and Rahul (23), a native of Kerala who currently resides in Bengaluru.

According to a police statement issued today, Osman had procured the MDMA from Rahul. Rahul was acting on the instructions of an absconding supplier, Ashwin Das Ramanth, who is currently residing in Bahrain.

Osman reportedly sourced the drug at cheaper rates in Bengaluru and sold it for a higher price in Hyderabad to fund a lavish lifestyle. Rahul, who came into contact with Ashwin through his college network, served as the transporter for a commission.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chaderghat Police Station. Police are continuing their efforts to locate and arrest the absconding supplier, Ashwin.