Hyderabad Police Bust Nepali Dacoity Gang Linked to Gunrock Enclave Robbery, Gold and Cash Recovered
A major breakthrough in Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force and Karkhana Police arrested a Nepalese dacoity gang involved in tying up and looting a retired Captain at Gunrock Enclave. Gold, silver, cash, mobile phones, and a Rolex watch worth ₹10 lakh seized. Full report by Munsif News 24x7.
Munsif News 24×7 reports a major breakthrough for Hyderabad City Police as the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team and Karkhana Police jointly arrested a Nepalese dacoity gang responsible for a violent robbery at the residence of Capt. D.K. Giri (Retd) at Gunrock Enclave, Karkhana, Secunderabad.
The gang forcibly entered the house on the night of 15/16 November 2025, tied the victim’s hands and legs, assaulted him, and looted gold, silver, cash, and valuables before fleeing in multiple directions.
The case was booked under Cr. No. 196/2025 of Karkhana PS.
How the Dacoity Was Executed: Inside the Planned Conspiracy
Investigations revealed a deeply coordinated plot that began when the complainant approached a domestic worker agency to hire a Nepali couple.
Key Conspiracy Steps
- Agency contacted Mahendra Shahi and Upendra Shahi, who decided to plant fake workers inside the victim’s home.
- Two individuals — Raj Bahadur Shahi (A1) and Rekha Devi Rawal (A6) — posed as husband and wife and began working at the house from 21 October 2025.
- Meanwhile, all conspirators held meetings at various locations in Hyderabad to prepare for the robbery.
- On the night of the offence, the gang entered the house, tied the victim to a chair, assaulted him, and looted gold, silver and cash.
- The stolen valuables were divided among gang members who switched off their phones and escaped to multiple states.
This operation involved Nepalese nationals working as watchmen and labourers in different parts of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
Arrested Accused and Their Profiles
Five Gang Members Arrested
- A1: Raj Bahadur Shahi @ Rajendra Shahi
- A2: Mahendra Bahadur Shahi @ Nimmu Shahi
- A3: Gorkhe Bhadhur Kamee @ Gopal
- A4: Amit Bisukarma @ Prakash
- A5: Subhash Tamata
All the arrested accused are Nepalese nationals working as watchmen or helpers in various localities of Hyderabad.
Absconding Accused Still on the Run
Police are on the lookout for eight absconding accused, including:
- Rekha Devi Rawal
- Umesh Shahi
- Upendra Shahi
- Mahesh Sunar
- Suresh Singh
- Netra Shahi
- Prem Singh @ Puran Singh
- Birender Shahi
These individuals are believed to have escaped to Nepal, Karnataka, and other regions after the robbery.
Items Seized from the Gang
Police seized stolen property worth ₹10 lakh, including:
- Gold ornaments: 73.35 grams
- Silver ornaments: 22.90 grams
- One Rolex wristwatch
- Cash: ₹43,050
- Five mobile phones: Samsung A16 5G, Redmi, Oppo, Realme 10X, Nokia keypad
The recovery confirms the extent of the gang’s coordinated operation.
Police Teams Behind the Successful Operation
The crackdown was supervised by senior Hyderabad officers, including:
- Sri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS, DCP Task Force
- Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, DCP North Zone
- Sri G. Ramesh, ACP Trimulgherry
- Sri K. Chandra Shekar, Inspector, Task Force North Zone
- Smt. B. Anuradha, Inspector, Karkhana
- Detective Inspectors and multiple SI teams from Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, and Karkhana PS
Their coordinated effort led to the timely arrest of the gang.
The arrest of the Nepalese dacoity gang involved in the Gunrock Enclave robbery is a major achievement for Hyderabad Police. With stolen gold, silver, cash, and high-value items recovered, officers continue the hunt for the absconding accused.
Munsif News 24×7 will keep updating readers as the investigation progresses.