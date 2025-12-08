Hyderabad Police Bust Nepali Dacoity Gang Linked to Gunrock Enclave Robbery, Gold and Cash Recovered

Munsif News 24×7 reports a major breakthrough for Hyderabad City Police as the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team and Karkhana Police jointly arrested a Nepalese dacoity gang responsible for a violent robbery at the residence of Capt. D.K. Giri (Retd) at Gunrock Enclave, Karkhana, Secunderabad.

The gang forcibly entered the house on the night of 15/16 November 2025, tied the victim’s hands and legs, assaulted him, and looted gold, silver, cash, and valuables before fleeing in multiple directions.

The case was booked under Cr. No. 196/2025 of Karkhana PS.

How the Dacoity Was Executed: Inside the Planned Conspiracy

Investigations revealed a deeply coordinated plot that began when the complainant approached a domestic worker agency to hire a Nepali couple.

Also Read: Different Types of Coins Seen in the Market, Are They Genuine? RBI’s New Video Has All Your Answers

Key Conspiracy Steps

Agency contacted Mahendra Shahi and Upendra Shahi , who decided to plant fake workers inside the victim’s home.

, who decided to inside the victim’s home. Two individuals — Raj Bahadur Shahi (A1) and Rekha Devi Rawal (A6) — posed as husband and wife and began working at the house from 21 October 2025 .

and — posed as husband and wife and began working at the house from . Meanwhile, all conspirators held meetings at various locations in Hyderabad to prepare for the robbery.

On the night of the offence, the gang entered the house, tied the victim to a chair, assaulted him, and looted gold, silver and cash .

. The stolen valuables were divided among gang members who switched off their phones and escaped to multiple states.

This operation involved Nepalese nationals working as watchmen and labourers in different parts of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Arrested Accused and Their Profiles

Five Gang Members Arrested

A1: Raj Bahadur Shahi @ Rajendra Shahi

Raj Bahadur Shahi @ Rajendra Shahi A2: Mahendra Bahadur Shahi @ Nimmu Shahi

Mahendra Bahadur Shahi @ Nimmu Shahi A3: Gorkhe Bhadhur Kamee @ Gopal

Gorkhe Bhadhur Kamee @ Gopal A4: Amit Bisukarma @ Prakash

Amit Bisukarma @ Prakash A5: Subhash Tamata

All the arrested accused are Nepalese nationals working as watchmen or helpers in various localities of Hyderabad.

Absconding Accused Still on the Run

Police are on the lookout for eight absconding accused, including:

Rekha Devi Rawal

Umesh Shahi

Upendra Shahi

Mahesh Sunar

Suresh Singh

Netra Shahi

Prem Singh @ Puran Singh

Birender Shahi

These individuals are believed to have escaped to Nepal, Karnataka, and other regions after the robbery.

Items Seized from the Gang

Police seized stolen property worth ₹10 lakh, including:

Gold ornaments: 73.35 grams

73.35 grams Silver ornaments: 22.90 grams

22.90 grams One Rolex wristwatch

Cash: ₹43,050

₹43,050 Five mobile phones: Samsung A16 5G, Redmi, Oppo, Realme 10X, Nokia keypad

The recovery confirms the extent of the gang’s coordinated operation.

Police Teams Behind the Successful Operation

The crackdown was supervised by senior Hyderabad officers, including:

Sri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS , DCP Task Force

, DCP Task Force Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS , DCP North Zone

, DCP North Zone Sri G. Ramesh , ACP Trimulgherry

, ACP Trimulgherry Sri K. Chandra Shekar , Inspector, Task Force North Zone

, Inspector, Task Force North Zone Smt. B. Anuradha , Inspector, Karkhana

, Inspector, Karkhana Detective Inspectors and multiple SI teams from Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, and Karkhana PS

Their coordinated effort led to the timely arrest of the gang.

The arrest of the Nepalese dacoity gang involved in the Gunrock Enclave robbery is a major achievement for Hyderabad Police. With stolen gold, silver, cash, and high-value items recovered, officers continue the hunt for the absconding accused.

Munsif News 24×7 will keep updating readers as the investigation progresses.