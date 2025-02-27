Hyderabad Police Busts Interstate Ganja Racket, Arrests 3

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police – HNEW, in a joint operation with Madhura Nagar Police, have arrested an interstate Ganja supplier, a peddler, and a delivery boy, seizing 41.13 kg of Ganja, an electric packing machine, a KTM bike, three mobile phones, and cash worth ₹40,440. The total worth of the seized items is estimated at ₹18 lakh.

Accused and Their Roles

Ganja Supplier:

Bala Hantal alias Steeve alias Raju alias Ranju

Resident of: Koraput District, Odisha

Koraput District, Odisha Modus Operandi: Cultivates Ganja in Odisha and supplies it across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana (Hyderabad). Also procures Ganja from another supplier, Kalyan Roy, when needed.

Ganja Peddler:

Srinivasulu alias Vasu

Resident of: Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Kukatpally, Hyderabad Native of: Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Background: Previously an IT employee in Cyber Security, he quit his job due to financial struggles and losses from online gaming. Seeking quick money, he started procuring Ganja from Odisha at ₹5,000 per kg and selling it in Hyderabad for ₹40,000 per kg.

Ganja Delivery Boy:

Abhishek alias Abhi

Resident of: Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Kukatpally, Hyderabad Native of: Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Background: A former salesman in a clothing store, he left his job due to low earnings and joined Srinivasulu in the illegal trade. He delivered Ganja to customers and earned a commission per packet.

Also Read: New Smuggling Tactic: Gold Hidden Inside Dates Caught by Customs Officials (Viral Video)

How the Operation Unfolded

Based on credible intelligence, the HNEW team and Madhura Nagar Police conducted a joint operation on February 25, 2025 and apprehended the accused within the Madhura Nagar Police Station limits. The authorities initially seized 25 kg of Ganja, a KTM bike, cash, and other items. Later, an additional 15 kg of Ganja was recovered from Srinivasulu’s residence in Kukatpally, along with an electric packing machine.

Seized Items

Ganja: 41.13 kg

41.13 kg Cash: ₹40,440

₹40,440 Electric Packing Machine

KTM Duke Motorcycle (AP39BS **)**

**)** Mobile Phones: Vivo, Infinix Smart 8, OnePlus Nord

Police Appeal to the Public

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) has urged citizens to stay away from drug abuse and advised parents to monitor their children’s activities to prevent them from falling into addiction. The police have requested residents to report any drug-related activities at 8712661601 to help ensure a drug-free Hyderabad.

Officers Involved in the Operation

The arrests were made under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force & Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, with key contributions from:

G.S. Daniel, Inspector (HNEW)

C. Venkata Ramulu, SI of Police (HNEW)

G. Srinivas Verma, SHO (Madhura Nagar PS)

Shiva Shanker, SI (Madhura Nagar PS)

The police continue their investigation to track down other members of the illegal drug network.