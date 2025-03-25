Hyderabad Police Nab MMTS Molestation Suspect After Victim’s Brave Testimony!

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a young woman was subjected to an attempted molestation inside an MMTS train in Hyderabad. The accused has now been identified as Jangam Mahesh, a resident of Gowdavalli village in Medchal district.

According to reports, the victim identified Mahesh after the police showed her his photograph. Based on her confirmation, authorities detained the suspect and initiated an investigation into the case.

Incident Details

The incident took place while the woman was traveling in the ladies’ coach of the Tellapur to Medchal MMTS service. After other passengers deboarded, the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. In a desperate bid to escape, the woman jumped off the moving train, sustaining injuries.

Local residents who found her near the railway tracks immediately alerted the police, who then shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police Action and Investigation

Following the victim’s statement, police launched an inquiry and examined CCTV footage from railway stations along the train’s route. Their investigation led to the identification of Jangam Mahesh, who has since been taken into custody for questioning.

Legal Proceedings

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC for attempted molestation and endangering the victim’s safety. Police officials assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against the accused.

Safety Concerns and Call for Action

The incident has raised serious concerns about women’s safety on public transport, especially in ladies’ compartments of MMTS trains. Many commuters are demanding increased security measures, including CCTV surveillance, regular patrolling, and stricter penalties for offenders.

Authorities urge passengers to report any suspicious activity immediately and assured that steps are being taken to enhance passenger safety in Hyderabad’s MMTS trains.