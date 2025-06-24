Hyderabad Police Put Rowdy Sheeters on Notice: DCP Warns Junglee Yousuf After Dubai Threat Complaint

Hyderabad: In a strong message to criminal elements, the DCP of the Southwest Zone conducted a counseling session for rowdy sheeters under the jurisdiction of Habib Nagar police station. The session, aimed at crime prevention and public safety, specifically addressed the behavior of known offenders, including notorious rowdy sheeter Yousuf Pahilwan, popularly known as Junglee Yousuf.

DCP Issues Stern Warning to Junglee Yousuf

During the session, the DCP issued a strict warning to Junglee Yousuf, instructing him to stay away from any form of illegal activity — even petty crimes. The warning comes in light of multiple complaints filed against him, including a recent and serious allegation from Dubai. The complainant reportedly received threats from Yousuf after filing a case against him.

The DCP stated that no tolerance will be shown to those who continue to disturb law and order, especially repeat offenders like Yousuf.

Counseling as a Crime Control Strategy

The police emphasized that the session was part of an ongoing strategy to keep a check on rowdy elements in the city. By summoning such individuals and counseling them periodically, the police hope to deter future offenses and maintain peace in local communities.

Officials reiterated that any violation of the law by those under watch will be dealt with sternly, and further action will be initiated without delay.

Community Urged to Report Intimidation

Police also encouraged citizens, both in India and abroad, to report any threats or criminal intimidation without fear. The DCP assured that the safety of complainants will be prioritized and that the department is committed to acting swiftly on all credible complaints.

Crackdown Continues

This move is part of a broader crackdown by Hyderabad Police on rowdy sheeters across various zones. With repeated warnings and stricter monitoring, law enforcement authorities aim to clamp down on habitual offenders and ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens.