8 Youths, Including Minors, Caught Performing Dangerous Stunts on Hyderabad Highway

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, eight youths, including three minors, were caught performing dangerous stunts on an electric two-wheeler along a busy stretch of the national highway near Shamshabad. The stunts were carried out in the early hours of May 21, and the video footage shared on the X platform (formerly Twitter) has prompted swift police action.

Reels Go Viral; Public Raises Alarm

The reckless act, carried out at around 1:30 AM, was captured by several commuters on their phones as the group rode from Shamshabad to Aramgarh. One of the most disturbing visuals shows five youths dangerously riding a single two-wheeler, with some performing stunts without helmets.

This stretch of the road is a key route to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, often witnessing VIP movement, especially during nighttime. Concerned citizens tagged Cyberabad Police on social media, alerting them about the stunt video and the threat it posed to public safety.

Police Use CCTV to Track Down Accused

Acting on the directions of senior Cyberabad Police officials, the Rajendranagar Traffic Police swung into action. Using CCTV surveillance footage, the authorities successfully tracked down the group. By Monday evening, all five youths and three minors involved were taken into custody, along with the electric scooter used in the stunt.

Case Registered Against Accused

The Rajendranagar Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The minors involved have been handed over to juvenile authorities as per protocol. Police officials have reiterated the dangers of performing illegal stunts on public roads and warned of strict legal action under traffic and juvenile safety laws.