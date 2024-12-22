Hyderabad Police Releases Video Detailing Incident at Sandhya Theatre During Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-2 Premiere

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, the Hyderabad police have released a ten-minute video shedding light on the events that transpired on December 4, during the premiere of Pushpa-2 at Sandhya 70mm theatre.

The video, compiled from various sources including television channels and social media platforms, offers a detailed account of the chaotic scene that unfolded when Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre for the much-anticipated screening of his latest film, Pushpa-2. According to the police, the actor attended the event with his family, leading to a surge in the crowd, which eventually turned uncontrollable.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand clarified that the police had already warned the theatre management about the potential for an unsafe situation. “We had intimated the theatre management in advance that inviting the actor could lead to an uncontrolled situation and possibly a stampede. Despite this, the event went ahead,” he said.

The released footage shows the security personnel attempting to control the growing crowd, with several instances where they are seen pushing people in an effort to maintain order. The video also highlights the chaotic scenes inside the theatre as people scrambled to get a glimpse of the star.

In the aftermath of the incident, which led to the tragic death of a woman and left her child injured, the police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the crowd’s behavior. Allu Arjun was initially arrested in connection with the incident but was granted bail by the High Court. The actor has since defended his actions, stating that he had informed the police prior to attending the event.

The police commissioner refrained from commenting on the ongoing investigation into the matter, but the release of the video has sparked further public debate about crowd management and the responsibilities of event organizers, as well as the involvement of celebrities in such events.

The incident has added to the tension surrounding the actor, with many questioning the role of authorities in ensuring the safety of citizens during public events. However, the release of the video aims to provide a clearer picture of the unfortunate incident, highlighting the difficulties in managing large crowds at high-profile events.

The investigation is expected to continue as authorities seek to identify the causes behind the stampede and determine the accountability of all parties involved.