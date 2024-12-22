Hyderabad

Vandalism at Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad

A group of persons, claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on Sunday vandalised flowerpots and other things at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun here. 

Fouzia Farhana22 December 2024 - 18:30
Hyderabad: A group of persons, claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on Sunday vandalised flowerpots and other things at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun here. 

The protesters raised slogans against the actor and sought justice to the woman who died in a stampede at a movie theatre here earlier this month on the occasion of screening of the actor’s latest film ‘Pushpa-2’.

The protesters were taken away by the police.

Also Read: Bandi criticises Telangana CM for actions against Allu Arjun

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying.

The OU-JAC was in the forefront of Telangana statehood agitation.

PTI
