Hyderabad Police Step Up New Year Security: Area Domination Programme in South Zone Today

Hyderabad: With New Year celebrations approaching, the Hyderabad Police South Zone have intensified security arrangements to ensure public safety and maintain law and order across the city. As part of these measures, an Area Domination Programme is being conducted on December 30, 2025, at 5:30 PM, covering all areas under the South Zone.

Area Domination Programme to Ensure Safety

The programme will be launched from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Zone, and will involve extensive police presence across sensitive and crowded locations. The objective is to:

Prevent untoward incidents

Deter anti-social activities

Ensure peaceful New Year celebrations

Maintain strict law and order

Police teams will carry out vehicle checks, bike patrols, and visible policing in key areas to reassure the public and discourage violations.

Heavy Police Bandobast on New Year’s Eve

Ahead of December 31 New Year celebrations, the South Zone police have arranged heavy bandobast across major roads, public gathering points, and entertainment zones. Senior police officials, including the DCP South Zone, personally conducted bike patrols in several localities today to review preparedness.

During the patrol, police appealed to citizens to celebrate New Year responsibly and return safely to their homes without causing inconvenience to others.

Police Appeal to the Public

Hyderabad Police have urged the public to:

Celebrate New Year in a peaceful and responsible manner

Avoid drunk driving and reckless behaviour

Cooperate with police checks and instructions

Return home safely after celebrations

Officials warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the law during the celebrations.

Focus on Peaceful New Year Celebrations

The South Zone police said these proactive measures are aimed at ensuring that residents can welcome the New Year in a safe, secure, and joyful atmosphere. Continuous monitoring and patrols will continue through New Year’s Eve and the early hours of January 1.

With the Area Domination Programme and enhanced security deployment, Hyderabad Police South Zone are leaving no stone unturned to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations. Public cooperation, police said, will be key to maintaining safety and order across the city.

