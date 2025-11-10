Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Step Up Security After Delhi Blast, City on Alert Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

In the wake of the deadly explosion in New Delhi on Monday evening, Hyderabad police have stepped up security measures across the city.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 23:54
Hyderabad: In the wake of the deadly explosion in New Delhi on Monday evening, Hyderabad police have stepped up security measures across the city. The move comes as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents, especially with the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election set to take place on Tuesday.

Police officials said intensive patrolling was being carried out in crowded and sensitive areas, with teams conducting searches at lodges, hotels, and public spaces to identify any suspicious individuals or activity.

The Hyderabad police were already on heightened alert due to election-related security, and additional reinforcements have now been deployed following the incident in the national capital.

Senior officers have instructed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to remain vigilant, brief their teams about the situation in Delhi, and maintain constant coordination with intelligence units. Officials also emphasized the importance of public cooperation, urging citizens to immediately report any suspicious behavior or unattended items.

With increased surveillance and strategic deployments, the police aim to ensure smooth and secure polling across the city.

