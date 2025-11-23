Hyderabad

Fake Bank Calls & KYC Scams on the Rise, Hyderabad Police Warn Public to Stay Vigilant

Here are some alerts to save yourself from cyber scammers. Fraudsters may call pretending to be Bank officials--Never share OTP, PIN, CVV, debit card/credit card details with anyone.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 November 2025 - 21:37
Fake Bank Calls & KYC Scams on the Rise, Hyderabad Police Warn Public to Stay Vigilant
Fake Bank Calls & KYC Scams on the Rise, Hyderabad Police Warn Public to Stay Vigilant

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Here are some alerts to save yourself from cyber scammers. Fraudsters may call pretending to be Bank officials–Never share OTP, PIN, CVV, debit card/credit card details with anyone. Don’t respond to any calls asking to share bank account, credit/debit card details, or sensitive information.

Do not provide personal information to receive prizes/lottery/gifts/update KYC, etc. Use the customer care service numbers available on authorised websites of the institutions, organisations, banks, etc.

Also Read: Multiple Fake Loans Found on Hyderabad Man’s Name, You Could Be Next, Check Your Loan Status Here

Hang up immediately if the caller pressures you or creates panic. Report the suspicious calls to your Bank and the concerned authorities.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 November 2025 - 21:37
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button