Fake Bank Calls & KYC Scams on the Rise, Hyderabad Police Warn Public to Stay Vigilant

Hyderabad: Here are some alerts to save yourself from cyber scammers. Fraudsters may call pretending to be Bank officials–Never share OTP, PIN, CVV, debit card/credit card details with anyone. Don’t respond to any calls asking to share bank account, credit/debit card details, or sensitive information.

Do not provide personal information to receive prizes/lottery/gifts/update KYC, etc. Use the customer care service numbers available on authorised websites of the institutions, organisations, banks, etc.

Hang up immediately if the caller pressures you or creates panic. Report the suspicious calls to your Bank and the concerned authorities.