Multiple Fake Loans Found on Hyderabad Man’s Name, You Could Be Next, Check Your Loan Status Here

Hyderabad: A resident of Rajendranagar, Mohammed Jani, has alleged serious discrepancies in his CIBIL credit score, claiming that multiple loans were fraudulently taken in his name, leading to a sharp fall in his score from 800 to 679. The incident has caused him deep distress as he struggles to clear his name and restore his financial credibility.

According to Jani, two loans—one from HDFC Bank and another from HDB Bank—are being shown under his profile, even though he denies having taken any of them. He stated that he has already repaid all the genuine loans he ever took, and the newly reflected loans are completely unrelated to him.

Banks Did Not Provide Relief, Claims the Victim

When Jani approached the HDFC Bank for clarification, bank staff asked him to file an email complaint, which he did immediately. However, he says no action or support has been provided even after repeated follow-ups.

He highlighted that the fraudulent entries have severely impacted his credit score, making it difficult for him — a small trader — to seek fresh loans needed to support his business.

Appeal for Help from Cyber Crime Police

Frustrated with the lack of response from banks, Jani has now appealed to the Cyber Crime Police to investigate the matter urgently. He urged authorities to take strict action to prevent such incidents, emphasizing that if such frauds continue, small traders and self-employed individuals will suffer major financial setbacks.

Rising Cyber and Digital Fraud Cases in the City

Incidents involving cybercrime, digital fraud, and unauthorized loans have been increasing across Hyderabad. Many citizens have reported heavy losses due to fake loans, digital arrests, and fraudulent transactions.

Public groups and business communities are urging the police to implement stronger measures to curb such crimes and protect individuals from financial exploitation.

✅ How to Check Loans Pending on Your Name

You can easily check all loans (active, closed, overdue, or fraudulent) linked to your PAN number through your Credit Report from any recognised credit bureau in India.

India has 4 major credit bureaus:

CIBIL (TransUnion)

Experian

Equifax

CRIF Highmark

All four show the same information (loans linked to your PAN), but CIBIL is the most commonly used.

🔵 1. Check Pending Loans on CIBIL for Free

You are legally allowed one free credit report every year from CIBIL.

Steps:

Go to: https://www.cibil.com/freecibil Click on Get Your Free CIBIL Score Register using: Your PAN number

Full Name

Date of Birth

Phone number & email Verify via OTP Your Credit Report (CIBIL Report) will show: All loans on your name

Loan type (personal, bike, car, home, credit card)

Bank/NBFC name

Loan start date

Current status (Active/Closed)

EMI overdue, defaults, fraud accounts

If you see any unknown loan, report it immediately.

🔵 2. Check Your Loans on Experian (Free)

Visit: https://www.experian.in/consumer-services Register with PAN + mobile OTP Download your free Experian Credit Report Check the list of: Outstanding loans

Credit card accounts

Personal details (must match yours)

🔵 3. Check Loans Through NPCI (Bank Linking Check)

This helps you confirm if fraudsters linked your Aadhaar to unknown bank accounts.

Visit any bank branch Ask for Aadhaar Mapping Status They will give a slip showing all banks linked to your Aadhaar

If you see an unknown bank, visit a police station or cyber cell immediately.

🔵 4. Use CRIF Highmark (Especially for Small Loans / NBFC Loans)

CRIF often shows microfinance loans and small NBFC loans not visible elsewhere.

Steps:

Visit: https://cir.crifhighmark.com/ Generate your credit report (free or paid) Check all loans and enquiries

🔵 5. Use Equifax Credit Report

Visit: https://www.equifax.co.in/personal/ Request your credit report Verify loans under your name

🔴 If You Find a Fraud Loan in Your Name

Take these steps immediately:

Step 1: File an Online Complaint with Cyber Crime

Visit: https://cybercrime.gov.in

Choose “Report Financial Fraud”

Upload screenshots of your credit report

Step 2: Inform the Bank in Writing

Send an official email stating:

“This is not my loan”

Attach copy of your CIBIL report

Attach Aadhaar + PAN

Ask them to mark it as fraudulent account.

Step 3: Collect Complaint Acknowledgement

The bank must give:

Complaint number

Written confirmation of investigation

Step 4: Visit Local Police Station

If fraud amount is large, file an FIR (especially under IT Act 66C/66D + IPC Sections for cheating).

Step 5: Keep Following With CIBIL

Once the bank confirms it is fraud, CIBIL will remove the loan from your report.

🟢 Tips to Protect Yourself from Fraud Loans

Never share PAN, Aadhaar, OTP, bank details

Check CIBIL every 3–6 months

Enable SMS alerts for all bank accounts

Avoid giving photocopies of your PAN/Aadhaar to unknown places

Alert: Verify Every Website Before Sharing Details

The information provided here is based on our research and is intended to help readers understand how to check for fake or unauthorized loans in their name. We strongly advise everyone to carefully verify each website before using it and ensure that you are visiting only official and trusted platforms. Never upload or share your personal details—such as PAN, Aadhaar, or bank information—unless you are absolutely certain that the website is legitimate and secure.