WhatsApp Groups of Telangana Ministers Hacked, Telangana Cybercrime Issues Urgent Alert

In a major security breach, the WhatsApp groups of Telangana ministers have been hacked, triggering widespread concern across government circles. According to internal updates received by Munsif News 24×7, cybercriminals infiltrated several official groups and began circulating fraudulent APK files disguised as SBI KYC updates.

This unprecedented breach has gone viral on social media and raised serious cybersecurity questions within the state government.

What Exactly Happened?

Multiple high-level government WhatsApp groups were hacked, including:

Ministers’ official communication groups

CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) group

Deputy Chief Minister’s group

Media coordination groups

Reports also indicate that the phones of several ministers’ PROs and multiple journalists may have been compromised during this attack.

Warning Issued by Telangana Cyber Crime Police

The Telangana Cyber Crime Police reacted swiftly after receiving alerts that the WhatsApp groups of Telangana ministers were hacked.

The police issued the following warnings:

Do NOT open any APK file received via WhatsApp , even if it appears to be from an official group.

, even if it appears to be from an official group. Do NOT click suspicious links claiming to update SBI KYC or Aadhaar details.

claiming to update SBI KYC or Aadhaar details. Immediately update Aadhaar details ONLY through official government portals.

The cyber police have emphasized that such fake APK files can take complete control of a phone, steal contacts, access WhatsApp groups, and harvest sensitive data.

Why the SBI KYC APK Scam Is Dangerous

Cyber experts warn that the file shared in the hacked groups pretends to be a “SBI KYC Verification App”, but in reality, it is:

A remote-access malware

A data-stealing trojan

A tool used to hijack WhatsApp accounts

Once installed, the malware can potentially access gallery files, documents, banking apps, and even OTPs.

Public Advised to Stay Alert

Since the WhatsApp groups of Telangana ministers have been hacked, authorities are urging the public to stay alert and avoid any unsolicited links or verification messages.

Safety Checklist for Citizens

Only use official SBI or Aadhaar websites/apps

Avoid installing APK files from WhatsApp or SMS

Enable two-step verification on WhatsApp

Update your phone’s security patches regularly

Conclusion

The hacking of the WhatsApp groups of Telangana ministers highlights the growing threat of sophisticated cyberattacks targeting government communication channels. Munsif News 24×7 advises all citizens to remain cautious, avoid opening unknown APK files, and follow cybersecurity guidelines issued by Telangana Police.

This incident underscores the urgent need for stronger digital safety practices across the state.