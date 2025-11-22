Madinah Bus Accident: Funeral prayers of Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims held at Masjid-e-Nabawi, burial in Jannat-ul-Baqi

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of the Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims who were killed in the tragic bus accident near Medina earlier this week were brought to Masjid An-Nabawi on Saturday, where their funeral prayers were offered. The prayer was led by renowned Imam and Khateeb, Sheikh Abdul Bari Al-Thubaity.

Immediately after the funeral prayers, all the deceased were laid to rest in Jannat-ul-Baqi, one of the holiest cemeteries in Islam, where countless companions of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and several prominent Islamic figures are buried.

Authorities confirmed that the identification process of all the victims had been completed. Saudi officials and the Indian Consulate in Jeddah remained in constant coordination to ensure that all formalities were carried out with dignity and respect.

Indian representatives in Saudi Arabia also stated that the injured survivors are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Medina and are being closely monitored by medical teams.

A large gathering was witnessed in the courtyard of Masjid An-Nabawi during the funeral. Local residents along with Muslim pilgrims from around the world joined the prayer, creating an atmosphere of deep grief and reverence. Many were seen in tears as they prayed for the departed souls.

Back in Hyderabad and across India, the tragic accident has triggered widespread sorrow. Community leaders, religious bodies, and citizens continue to express solidarity with the affected families, while special prayers and gatherings are being held for the victims.

The heartbreaking incident, which claimed multiple lives, has left families devastated and the community in mourning, as condolences and prayers continue to pour in from across the globe.