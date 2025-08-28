Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rains Cause Flooding and Traffic Jams, IMD Warns of More Showers

There were heavy rains in Hyderabad that led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several places. Worst hit was Kukatpally and Qutbullapur. IMD reports that there is more rain in the offing and people are urged to keep safe.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav28 August 2025 - 12:17
Hyderabad Rains Cause Flooding and Traffic Jams, IMD Warns of More Showers
Hyderabad Rains Cause Flooding and Traffic Jams, IMD Warns of More Showers

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Incessant rains swamped major roads and colonies along the lowlands, thus rendering traveling very challenging. Cars became grounded in knee-deep water and lots of individuals found it hard to get to workplaces, educational institutions and supermarkets.

There were long delays of cars (autos, buses and even personal automobiles) due to the condition of the roads.

Why did it get this bad?

The drainage system in Hyderabad was incapable of dealing with the sudden heavy rain. This is a very peculiar monsoon and after a length of time, they suddenly burst with heavy rain. Due to this fact, the city was not quite ready and within minutes of the rain, water began to accumulate on the streets.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

What does the weather forecast say?

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that additional rains are set to hit Hyderabad and other neighbouring districts in the next few days. Inhabitants of lowlands were advised to be cautious and not to go outside unless there is a necessity.

How are officials handling it?

GHMC and civic teams are engaged in clearing the flooded roads and unclogging drains. Traffic police are also engaged to regulate heavy jams along the busy routes. Emergency contacts are also provided in such a way that individuals trapped in flooded neighborhoods can receive assistance immediately.

Also Read: Flood situation in Telangana’s Kamareddy, Medak remains grim

Why should residents worry?

These heavy rains are becoming a regular occurrence in Hyderabad. Roads and drainage in the city are not robust to accommodate such abrupt rains. Whenever it pours, it disrupts day-to-day lives– commuters miss trains, shops are closing down early, and even basic facilities are delayed.

Key points to remember:

The heaviest rains fell in Kukatpally and Qutbullapur.
Most areas of the city were affected by traffic jams and waterlogging.
IMD predicts that there will be increasing rain in the days ahead.
People should not go unnecessarily.
GHMC teams are clearing roads and drains to minimize flooding.

Hyderabad is in full swing alert mode and people hope the rains may stop. Staying informed with alerts regarding the weather and ensuring that the traveling is well-thought-out is the safest choice so far.

Tags
Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav28 August 2025 - 12:17
Photo of Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav is a seasoned content strategist who chronicles the ever-evolving story of Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of the region's landscape: one day she is analyzing the real-world impact of Revanth Reddy's 'Six Guarantees,' and the next, she is investigating the rising cost of living that threatens Hyderabad's 'affordable' tag. She excels at connecting the dots between high-level policy, like the Dharani portal or Pharma City's development, and its direct effect on citizens—be it through urban flooding, school fee hikes, or the fight for green spaces. Whether crafting a hard-hitting exposé on the water mafia, a human-interest story on a viral street vendor, or a simple explainer on new traffic rules, Gayathri's work is defined by accuracy, nuance, and a deep understanding of the local context. Her command of SEO ensures these vital regional stories find and engage the widest possible audience.
Back to top button