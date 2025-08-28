Hyderabad Rains Cause Flooding and Traffic Jams, IMD Warns of More Showers

Incessant rains swamped major roads and colonies along the lowlands, thus rendering traveling very challenging. Cars became grounded in knee-deep water and lots of individuals found it hard to get to workplaces, educational institutions and supermarkets.

There were long delays of cars (autos, buses and even personal automobiles) due to the condition of the roads.

Why did it get this bad?

The drainage system in Hyderabad was incapable of dealing with the sudden heavy rain. This is a very peculiar monsoon and after a length of time, they suddenly burst with heavy rain. Due to this fact, the city was not quite ready and within minutes of the rain, water began to accumulate on the streets.

What does the weather forecast say?

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that additional rains are set to hit Hyderabad and other neighbouring districts in the next few days. Inhabitants of lowlands were advised to be cautious and not to go outside unless there is a necessity.

How are officials handling it?

GHMC and civic teams are engaged in clearing the flooded roads and unclogging drains. Traffic police are also engaged to regulate heavy jams along the busy routes. Emergency contacts are also provided in such a way that individuals trapped in flooded neighborhoods can receive assistance immediately.

Why should residents worry?

These heavy rains are becoming a regular occurrence in Hyderabad. Roads and drainage in the city are not robust to accommodate such abrupt rains. Whenever it pours, it disrupts day-to-day lives– commuters miss trains, shops are closing down early, and even basic facilities are delayed.

Key points to remember:

The heaviest rains fell in Kukatpally and Qutbullapur.

Most areas of the city were affected by traffic jams and waterlogging.

IMD predicts that there will be increasing rain in the days ahead.

People should not go unnecessarily.

GHMC teams are clearing roads and drains to minimize flooding.

Hyderabad is in full swing alert mode and people hope the rains may stop. Staying informed with alerts regarding the weather and ensuring that the traveling is well-thought-out is the safest choice so far.