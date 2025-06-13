Hyderabad Rains: People Angry About Floods Question MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj

Hyderabad: AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj was heckled by angry residents in Moula ka Chilla on Thursday as frustration mounted over severe waterlogging and alleged inaction by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The confrontation occurred when the MLA visited rain-affected areas following heavy downpours that led to rainwater entering multiple houses in localities such as Madina Colony and Moula ka Chilla.

Locals Enter Nala Themselves as GHMC Fails to Respond

With GHMC workers reportedly failing to arrive on time, desperate locals were forced to enter the nala (stormwater drain) on their own to clear blockages and enable the free flow of water.

The area experienced severe flooding, and citizens claimed that repeated complaints to civic authorities went unanswered, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.

Angry Crowd Confronts MLA Over Repeated Flooding

As MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj arrived to assess the situation, residents gathered and vocally criticized the lack of preparedness and poor civic management.

Tensions escalated when some local AIMIM workers allegedly tried to intimidate the protesters. This led to further outrage, with residents openly heckling the MLA and his team, accusing them of neglect and inefficiency.

Security Escorts MLA Amid Escalating Tensions

As the crowd grew agitated, security personnel had to escort the MLA away from the location to prevent any further unrest.

Speaking to reporters later, Jaffar Hussain Meraj defended the administration, stating that nala widening work is in progress, but acknowledged that it is a major project and will take time to complete. He added that GHMC senior officials had already visited the site and assured that efforts would be accelerated.

Locals Demand Immediate Relief and Accountability

Residents are demanding: