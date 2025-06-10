Hyderabad Records Coolest May in Over Two Decades, IMD Reports

HYDERABAD: In an unexpected twist to typical summer trends, Hyderabad experienced its coolest May in over 20 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Temperatures steadily declined throughout the month, marking a rare pre-monsoon weather pattern not seen since 1999.

Steep Temperature Drop Observed Throughout May

May began with typical summer highs between 39°C and 40°C, but by the end of the month, temperatures dropped to 30°C to 33°C, a nearly 9°C decrease. Though not the coldest May on record, it was Hyderabad’s mildest pre-monsoon spell in two decades.

One of the Coolest Mays Nationwide Since 1901

On a national level, May 2025 was among the coolest in nearly a century. The all-India average maximum temperature was 1.52°C below normal, making it the seventh lowest May temperature since records began in 1901.

In the southern peninsula, temperatures were 2.25°C below normal, ranking as the fifth lowest maximum temperature on record, with mean temperatures being the sixth lowest ever recorded.

Atmospheric Changes Behind Cooler Weather

Dr A. Dharma Raju, scientist at IMD’s Aerodrome Meteorological Office, attributed this cooling trend to persistent upper-level atmospheric disturbances. Frequent formations of upper air circulations and troughs led to local weather activity that consistently suppressed heat build-up.

Unlike sporadic dips, this year’s cooler temperatures showed a systematic anomaly – a steady and continuous fall in temperature, rather than isolated events.

Three Scientific Reasons for the Temperature Dip

Dr Raju identified three major mechanisms that contributed to this anomaly:

Adiabatic Cooling – Air cooled as it rose due to upper-level divergence. Shifts in Heat Transport – North-south redistribution of heat across the Deccan Plateau. Atmospheric Stabilization – Subsidence led to a stable atmosphere that prevented typical pre-monsoon warming.

Absence of Heat Waves and Record-Breaking Rainfall

Remarkably, Hyderabad experienced no major heat waves in May 2025. Usually, the state records 7 to 9 heat wave alerts during the month. Additionally, frequent thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds played a key role in keeping temperatures low.

Early Monsoon Arrival Contributes to Cooler Climate

The southwest monsoon arrived earlier than usual, with Telangana receiving rains by May 26–27 and Kerala by May 24 – the earliest onset in 16 years.

Districts like Medak recorded historic rainfall of 117 mm on May 22, surpassing previous records from 1990. At the national level, May rainfall measured 126.7 mm, which is 106% above the long-period average, with South Peninsular India receiving nearly 200 mm, the second highest since 1901.