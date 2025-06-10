TS Inter Supplementary Results: Do You Know When the Telangana Inter Supply Results Will Be Released?

HYDERABAD: Students who appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025 may not have to wait much longer for their results. As per reliable sources, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is likely to release the TS Inter Supply Results 2025 on June 13 or 14.

Evaluation Process Completed, Result Compilation Underway

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 were held from May 22 to May 29. Following the conclusion of the exams, the answer sheet evaluation began promptly and was completed by June 6. The board is currently in the final stages of results verification and computerization, preparing for an official declaration of the results.

Also Read: Apply Now: Telangana Horticulture Polytechnic Admissions Open for 2025–26

Official Confirmation Expected Soon

Though no formal announcement has been made yet, TGBIE officials are expected to confirm the exact date soon. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release.

📌 Official website: https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2025: A Quick Recap

Earlier this year, the Telangana Inter Regular Results were declared on April 22, 2025. A total of 9,96,971 students appeared for the regular exams. The pass percentage stood at:

66.89% for First Year

for 71.37% for Second Year

The supplementary exams were conducted for students who did not pass in one or more subjects in the regular session.

AP Inter Supplementary Results Already Released

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has already released its Intermediate Supplementary Results 2025 on June 7 (Saturday). Telangana students are now eagerly awaiting the TS Inter results to plan their next academic steps.

SEO Keywords: TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025, Telangana Inter Supply Result Date, TGBIE Results 2025, Inter Advanced Supply Exams Telangana, TS Inter Results June 13, Telangana Board Inter Results, TS Inter Result Official Website

Let me know if you’d like social media captions, hashtags, or a Telugu version of this post.