Apply Now: Telangana Horticulture Polytechnic Admissions Open for 2025–26

HYDERABAD: The Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) has officially invited applications for Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Horticulture for the academic year 2025–26.

Admission Notification Released for Four Districts in Telangana

The university has released the admission notification for Horticulture Polytechnic courses at the following campuses:

Dasnapur, Adilabad district

Ramagirikhilla, Peddapalli district

Kollapur, Nagarkurnool district

Gaddipally, Suryapet district

These diploma programs are aimed at equipping students with practical and technical knowledge in horticulture, enabling them to contribute to the agricultural and farming sectors.

According to SKLTSHU Registrar Bhagavan, students interested in enrolling must submit their applications by June 26, 2025. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

How to Apply for SKLTSHU Polytechnic Courses

Applicants can get complete details and submit their forms by visiting the official university website:

👉 www.skltshu.ac.in

Alternatively, students and parents can contact university helplines for guidance:

📞 96032 68682

📞 91215 57037

📞 93981 66973

📞 70751 20145

About SKLTSHU: Promoting Horticulture Education in Telangana

SKLTSHU is a specialized agricultural university dedicated to the advancement of horticulture education, research, and extension activities across Telangana. The polytechnic diploma courses offered by the university are designed to meet the growing demand for skilled horticultural professionals in the state and beyond.