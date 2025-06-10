Telangana Greenlights 65,000 Eco-Friendly Autos to Boost Urban Transport in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a landmark decision to reduce pollution and strengthen urban mobility, the Telangana government has approved the addition of 65,000 new eco-friendly auto rickshaws across Hyderabad and its surrounding Outer Ring Road (ORR). This initiative is expected to significantly contribute to environmental sustainability while creating thousands of employment opportunities.

Telangana Approves Eco-Friendly Autos Under New GO

The approval was formalized through Government Order (GO) No. 263, which lifts a two-decade-old cap on new auto rickshaw permits within Greater Hyderabad. This move aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and was spearheaded by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Under the new directive, the state will permit:

20,000 new electric auto rickshaws

10,000 new CNG auto rickshaws

10,000 new LPG auto rickshaws

25,000 retrofitted electric auto rickshaws

Importantly, the government has banned new or transferred permits for diesel and petrol auto rickshaws within the ORR limits to further control urban pollution levels.

One Permit Per Individual to Prevent Misuse

To curb potential misuse and unauthorized trading of permits, the government emphasized that only one auto rickshaw permit will be issued per individual.

Auto Drivers Raise Operational Challenges

While the move has been welcomed for its potential to generate livelihoods for 65,000 families, auto drivers have highlighted several issues:

Unrevised Fare Rates : Veeraiah, an LPG auto driver, pointed out that fare rates have remained unchanged for 15 years despite rising fuel and maintenance costs.

: Veeraiah, an LPG auto driver, pointed out that fare rates have remained unchanged for 15 years despite rising fuel and maintenance costs. Illegal Autos from Other Districts : Many autos operating in Hyderabad are registered in other districts, often violating the 60 km operational radius rule .

: Many autos operating in Hyderabad are registered in other districts, often violating the . Permit Cost Disparities: A CNG auto costs nearly ₹5.8 lakh in Hyderabad with permit but only ₹2.8 lakh outside city limits, incentivizing illegal operations.

Transport Officials Respond to Auto Driver Concerns

Joint Transport Commissioner C Ramesh acknowledged that over 1 lakh autos are currently operating in Hyderabad and assured action against autos registered outside GHMC limits (TS to TS 13 and beyond).

Fuel Infrastructure Issues Hampering Auto Operations

TGPWU President Shaik Salauddin flagged severe shortages of LPG and CNG at fuel outlets, with drivers waiting in long queues daily. He urged the government to:

Increase fuel availability at more stations

Expand EV charging infrastructure to support the growing fleet of electric autos

Government Incentives for Retrofitting Old Autos

The Telangana government, through TGREDCO (Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited), has been promoting the conversion of traditional autos to EVs since 2022. Key incentives include: