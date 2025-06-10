Iran Threatens to Strike Israel’s Secret Nuclear Sites If Attacked

Tehran: In a stark escalation of regional tensions, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has warned that any military aggression by Israel will trigger immediate retaliatory strikes against Israel’s undisclosed nuclear facilities. The warning comes just days after Iran claimed it had obtained sensitive Israeli intelligence through covert operations.

Iran Claims Access to Sensitive Israeli Intelligence

According to Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, Tehran has acquired a “significant cache” of classified Israeli documents. This intelligence, reportedly gathered over several months, has helped Iranian forces identify high-value strategic targets within Israel, including nuclear and military installations.

The SNSC emphasized that this move is part of a larger strategy to counter disinformation and strengthen Iran’s deterrent posture amid increasing regional threats.

Tehran Threatens Retaliation Against Hidden Nuclear Facilities

In its statement, the SNSC declared that should Israel initiate military strikes—particularly on Iran’s nuclear facilities—Iran would respond by targeting Israel’s concealed nuclear sites.

“Our intelligence capabilities allow for rapid and precise retaliation against critical Israeli infrastructure,” the SNSC stated.

The council also warned that any attacks on Iran’s economic or military assets would be met with proportionate responses, utilizing the newly acquired intelligence.

Strategic Implications Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

While Israel has never officially confirmed or denied possessing nuclear weapons, its long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity has kept the status of its nuclear arsenal unclear. However, global analysts widely believe that Israel has nuclear capabilities.

This latest warning from Iran adds to an already volatile geopolitical landscape, particularly as both countries continue to shadowbox over nuclear ambitions, cyber warfare, and proxy conflicts in the Middle East.